BEDFORD — A large crowd is anticipated for an April 24 public hearing on Bedford County’s proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget and county officials have a plan in place to ensure everyone who wishes to speak can make their voices heard.

The third-floor meeting room of the county administration building has a capacity of 75 people. County staff plans to have two overflow rooms available during the meeting, signup sheets will be available in each room and speakers will be brought into the room by groups, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors was informed this past Monday.

The major point of public interest is the county’s real estate tax rate, which is slated for adoption April 24. The board last month voted 5-2, with members Charla Bansley and Tommy Scott opposed, to advertise a 41-cent real estate tax per $100 of assessed value. The advertised rate by law cannot go any higher, but the board can lower it if it chooses. The current real estate rate is 50 cents.

Following a recent countywide property reassessment, the “equalized rate” to levy the same amount of real estate revenue as the previous fiscal year is 38 cents. The 9-cent real estate tax drop, or potentially 12-cent should the board equalize, is in response to skyrocketing property assessments many residents are dealing with because of recent market trends.

If the board goes above the equalized rate, it would not be due to county operation funding needs but capital improvement plan needs, including closing the county landfill, public safety and building maintenance, county staff has said. The county real estate tax rate has been kept flat since the 2019 reassessment.

A recent news release from the county outlines funding priorities such as closing the county landfill, as the county now transfers solid waste to a privately operated regional landfill. Others include “critical” school improvement projects such as removing concrete canopies at Liberty High School and Staunton River High School, auditorium renovations at both schools, adding a new gym to Bedford Primary School, constructing a new school bus garage and various athletic facility improvements at multiple schools.

Office expansions for the department of social services, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and emergency communications department also are planned, as those have outgrown their spaces and need more room to meet the increased service demand, according to the county release.

The county has broken down the potential tax impact for taxpayers:

For those with a home assessed at $150,000, the equalized rate would result in $47.50 real estate taxes per month and a 41-cent rate would be at $51.25 per month.

For homes assessed at $350,000, the equalized rate is $110.83 and the advertised rate is $119.58.

For homes at $550,000, those same rates are $174.17 and $187.92, respectively.

Ashley Anderson, director of fiscal management, reviewed the most recent projected figures with the board during a budget work session Monday. Revenue projected in the county’s general fund for the budget that begins July 1 is at $119.8 million, up from $116.6 million in the current budget, and expenses projected are at $118.3 million.

Anderson said the projected sales tax revenues are at just more than $9.9 million and the county could finish the current fiscal year at the end of June above the $10 million mark.

“We continue to see growth in sales tax,” Anderson said.

County staff is conservative in projecting figures should the economy take a downturn, Anderson told supervisors. The county has had increases in line items related to fuel, electric and repair maintenance costs, Anderson said.

After adjustments, the county has about $168,000 in additional money for distribution in the general fund, of which $150,000 is going to a transfer to solid waste and the rest for contingency reserves, according to Anderson. Given a deficit the county is projecting for fiscal year 2024 related to solid waste, the transfer was increased from $2 million to $2,150,000, Anderson said.

The measure gets the solid waste deficit down to about $500,000, according to Anderson.

“For fiscal year 2024 there is cash reserve enough in the solid waste fund to cover it,” Anderson said. “But beyond fiscal year 2024 there will not be the cash available. We will have to fund it in some way.”

Items for discussion by the board include a pay adjustment of $1.5 million and just more than $237,400 in new positions recommended by staff. A 5% pay increase for county employees is part of the $1.5 million, Shelley Basinger, the county’s public information officer, said.

The $1.5 million is part of a pay study, which Basinger said found that many salaries trail behind market rates. Some employees will get raises related to the pay study in addition to the 5% raise, if approved, and others will only get the 5% pay hike if their salaries already are at market rate, Basinger said.

The figure also includes step increases for public safety employees who are past the pay study implementation, Basinger said.

The board’s April 24 meeting and public hearing is at 7 p.m. on the top floor meeting room of the county building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford.