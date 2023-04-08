BEDFORD — The Bedford County Planning Commission voted Tuesday to send a draft ordinance of proposed amended regulations for short-term rental properties to the county’s board of supervisors to schedule a public hearing by both bodies.

The commission’s motion also seeks input from the board of supervisors on topics of daytime occupancy limits and possible capping of short-term rental permits approved in the county.

“I will say, for the record, I am not in favor of any cap on short-term rentals,” Vice Chair Jeff Burdett said while making the motion.

The draft ordinance includes a requirement that all short-term rental properties served by privately owned sewage disposal systems be pumped out every three years. Another proposal involves violation notice for properties not properly managed, and after three such violations, the county can prohibit it from being offered as a short-term rental.

A short-term rental, as defined in the draft ordinance, applies to provision of a room or space that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping, or lodging purposes, for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days, in exchange for a charge for the occupancy. Under the draft, an operator’s failure to register a short-term rental property prior to use shall result in a registration fee of $500 as a penalty. Until the operator has completed registration, including payment of the registration penalty fee, the property shall not be offered for short-term rental.

The commission held an October 2022 public hearing for proposed amendments to the short-term rental ordinance and the following month had joint discussion with the board of supervisors, according to Jordan Mitchell, the county’s director of community development.

Other proposed measures are requirements of yearly registration through issuing a zoning permit; the operator providing a management plan for their particular short-term rental use; advertisements of rental dwellings complying with all regulations, including the maximum number of occupants in the dwelling for overnight accommodation; and prohibiting short-term rental signage in all zoning districts.

Mitchell addressed challenges the planning and zoning department likely will have in enforcement, especially with many short-term rentals not being registered. He said in cases of violation it will be an undertaking for county staff tracking such properties that are not registered.

A few commission members said the public’s help is part of triggering enforcement whenever the zoning regulations are violated, noting the shortage in county staffing in areas of planning and zoning, building code and law enforcement.

“So, it takes other people providing assistance that helps everybody else do their thing,” Burdett said. “I’m sure Mr. Mitchell will welcome any of that information because it makes his department’s workload a little easier on that.”

Mitchell told the commission he initially expects about 200 violations of the ordinance if the zoning changes are approved and also mentioned a possible cap on the number of short-term rentals in the county, which some localities have done, as a possible area to consider.

“… I do think long-term, as these continue to grow in the county, they are going to have a drastic effect on your housing prices. So do you want to cap it?” Mitchell said during Tuesday’s discussion, adding: “A lot of the localities are capping the amount of they will have in the locality permitted.”

Commissioners also discussed possibly limiting daytime occupancy in short-term rentals, as Jordan said some citizens have spoken in favor of.

“If we’re going to do it, it applies to everybody,” Burdett said of a possible daytime occupancy limit. “I always say what is good for the goose is good for the gander. You’ve got to be fair.”

Chair Nicholas Kessler said the commission and planning staff has been working on the zoning changes for a while and has heard residents and their frustrations.

“We have been hoping to get something that has more teeth that we might be able to do something with but also not go overboard to where those with a short-term rental don’t have the same rights as other people and the same opportunities,” Kessler said, adding: “I think this is a step in the right direction, much better than where we’re at currently.”

Burdett said he feels the county is “handcuffed” in what can be done in some areas because of state code and some decisions to make are above the commission’s pay grade. He feels the regulations as presented have been adjusted to have “more teeth” than what has been in place.

“I think we’ve gone as far as we can with this draft ordinance,” Burdett said. “I don’t know what else we can do to box in short-term rentals while being fair to those property owners as well.”