More than 20 Bedford County residents had a chance to voice their opinions Tuesday evening, regarding Bedford Town Council’s proposal for its Phase II boundary adjustment.

On Jan. 31, Town Council council sent out a letter, signed by Mayor Tim Black and Town Manager Bart Warner, to county residents who are located within the area of the proposed boundary adjustment notifying them of the potential proposal.

The proposal will bring in certain areas lying generally to the north, northeast, northwest, west, southwest and south of the existing town.

The adjustment is slated to go into effect July 1.

According to the letter, county residents in those areas will receive all services available to town citizens such as community development, electrical utilities, town finances, town police, public works and representation on the council.

However, new town residents will also be subject to paying applicable taxes and fees.

The town reverted from a city in July 2013 after several years of planning and talks between then-city Bedford County officials and attorneys for both local governments.

Expansion of its boundaries, “Phase I Boundary Adjustment Areas” – totaling 1,200 acres – occurred at the same time as the transition to town status at midnight, June 30, 2013.

Localities agreed that additional phase II areas totaling more than 2,500 acres, will be brought within town boundaries within 10 years of the effective date of town status.

“The purpose of a boundary adjustment is to make the area more attractive to residents, businesses and others through growth of the town and the offering of town services to a greater area,” the letter states.

Speakers at the meeting opposed the proposed boundary adjustment for reasons such as: increased taxes, claims of unneeded services and more restrictions on activities such as hunting.

Some speakers even suggested the proposal be delayed another 10 years.

Bedford County resident John Ketwig told council it's a shame it inherited a deal the previous Town Council made 10 years ago.

“This annexation has been delayed for 10 years, and I don’t understand that there’s any reason why it can’t be delayed for another 10, or 20, or 30 [years], and I think a lot of people would like to see that,” Ketwig said.

County resident Fred Heptinstall said if the annexation is approved, he will go from paying about $5,100 total in personal property and real estate tax to about $11,000. He said in talking with neighbors and some residents, they have similar concerns and he urged the council to not vote on this matter next month and “give us more time.”

“Stop messing with our livelihoods, stop trying to grab money from our pockets, stop this aggression, stop the annexation,” Heptinstall said.

Bedford resident David Henderson told council, “you don’t understand that what you’ve done already, has created a ghost town of Bedford.”

Henderson gave an example of Forest and things that area of the county offers and have added, such as a new fire station, electricity, water, pointing out that community is not a town. He also explained his satisfaction with what the county already offers and questioned, “why do we even need to be a town?”

“There’s nothing you can offer us … look at how they’re [Forest] development has gone,” Henderson said. “You’re just sucking the life, sucking the liberty and sucking the happiness right out of our lives."

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller also requested the town not to “annex us” and posed a question to the council, “what are we going to be provided extra and what are the citizens of the county going to have?”

Miller mentioned tax rates and compared the Town of Bedford to nearby towns. He said the Town of Vinton with a little over 8,000 citizens has a tax rate of seven cents, Rocky Mount with a population of 5,000 has a tax rate of 13 cents per $100 of assessed real estate value.

Miller said he has gone out into the community and hasn’t heard anyone asking for this proposal to happen and urges council to consider the sentiments of residents affected by the potential change.

“Gentleman, now is not the time," Miller said. "With everything going on economically in this community and this country, now is not the time."

Bedford town officials did not take action on the proposal Tuesday after hearing from residents. A special called meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. April 19 with the Phase II boundary adjustment the only topic of new business.