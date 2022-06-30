Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seeks money for in-house de-escalation training

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office will apply for a federal grant of up to $250,000 that would fund in-house de-escalation training for law enforcement officers, following unanimous approval by the board of supervisors this week.

Awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, the COPS grant would finance the purchase of a virtual training simulator that would have deputies work through “realistic, in-depth scenarios emphasizing verbal de-escalation, and if needed, lowest use of force possible,” according to county documentation.

Trainings in the simulator would teach officers how to respond to and work with individuals who have a mental illness or schizophrenia, are emotionally disturbed, suicidal, have traumatic brain injuries that impact behavior and thought, or have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Based on the trainee’s response to a scenario, multiple outcomes can result from the simulator, providing instant feedback to the law enforcement officer.

It is the first time the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has applied for this grant, said Major Jon Wilks of the sheriff’s office.

Neighboring localities’ sheriff’s offices also applied for this grant, Wilks said. The hope is for one locality to be awarded the grant funding, and then the program could be shared among regional departments.

“You can never have too much training,” Wilks said, adding law enforcement officers “train all the time.”

While law enforcement officers receive de-escalation training during academy, Wilks said a virtual reality training simulator in house would be convenient for officers to pursue ongoing practice during quieter hours, since they could go through a few scenarios at headquarters instead of having to travel to an in-person training site.

Ongoing training in de-escalation would help officers keep prepared to most safely face situations they encounter almost daily, Wilks said.

