BEDFORD — Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller announced Thursday he’s seeking a second term.

“Four years ago, I stood in front of you asking for support, for your vote, but especially your prayers ... I was seeking a new position at the sheriff's office. I'm asking the same today.” Miller said at a news conference.

Miller, a 59-year-old Republican, was elected in 2019 with about 54% of the vote, beating two independents.

A Bedford County native, Miller joined the sheriff's office at age 21. He served as a road deputy, a vice officer, a jailer, the county's first school resource officer and most recently as a captain before he was elected sheriff.

He replaced Mike Brown, who had served as sheriff since 1996.

In his news conference, Miller highlighted the promises he made when he was elected as sheriff in 2019 — “promises made, promises kept," he said.

Miller promised he would address the pay disparities of deputies and all Bedford County employees as it compares to other agencies and localities in the area.

The sheriff said that's been done. He spoke of a deputy who made $36,000 per year in 2019 and now makes $48,460.

He gave credit to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and mentioned all positions in the sheriff's office received raises.

The office has added new deputies and staff to the office as promised — it has added two new road positions and is working with the board of supervisors, the school board and the governor's office to add 14 school resource officers for all of the county’s elementary schools, Miller said.

Another promise was to meet quarterly with leaders of the county for vision and direction on moving the county forward. Miller said this was accomplished by attending supervisors meetings and speaking with members, having quarterly meetings with the Citizens Advisory Council, reigniting and starting 10 neighborhood watches and reestablishing the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program in schools.

He also mentioned his promise to continue to strive to keep the crime rate low and clearance rates high.

“We have done that by addressing the quality of service and dedication to the citizens of Bedford County, and to each person that travels through our beautiful county,” Miller said.

Miller outlined five goals he would like to accomplish if reelected.

The first is to continue joint training among county fire and rescue, dispatch center, the Bedford town police department, VSP and sheriff's office on how to collectively respond to critical incidents in the county.

The second is to establish a crime analyst position to help analyze crime reports, arrest records, calls for service and other data to establish patterns and make connections. Then, the analyst would gather detailed information used by the department to make decisions about prosecution, patrols and staff. Miller said there are several specifications crime analysts can pursue, such as tactical, criminal, administrative, intelligence and strategic criminal analysis.

The third goal is continuing to send all sheriff’s office employees to leadership training and development.

The fourth is to establish a TRIAD program in the county. Miller said a TRIAD is a cooperative effort of law enforcement agencies and senior citizens organizations, focused on reducing crimes against “our most vulnerable citizens, and that's our seniors.”

The last goal Miller mentioned is working with leaders to expand the sheriff’s office with new positions as needed to keep the community safe by providing leaders and citizens with the most current information and statistics as the community grows in population.

In closing, Miller said, “I ask the citizens of this county, send me again.”

“I asked you for the trust that you place in me. I thank my family, my second family of the sheriff's office and every citizen who gives me this opportunity to serve. God bless the people of Bedford County and God bless this United States of America,” Miller added.

Election Day is Nov. 7.