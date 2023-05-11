BEDFORD — Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and deputies with the sheriff’s office publicly were honored at this week’s county Board of Supervisors meeting as part of National Police Week.

Bedford County Board of Supervisors member Mickey Johnson read a resolution honoring the service and sacrifice of those officers killed in the line of duty “while protecting their communities and safeguarding our democracy.”

National Police Week is May 14 to 20 and May 15 is designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The resolution states the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office performs an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of county residents and has grown as a modern and scientific law enforcement agency. In the document, the board calls on all residents and organizations to observe National Police Week.

“Gentlemen, your county thanks you,” Johnson said to the officers just before they received a standing ovation at this week’s meeting.

Also in recognition of National Police Week, a ceremony will be held Monday in Lynchburg to honor Virginia police officers killed in the line of duty. The event will be held at the base of Monument Terrace at the intersection of 9th and Church streets at 6:30 p.m., with a rain location of Court Street United Methodist at 621 Court St.

Participating agencies include: Altavista Police Department, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Central Virginia Community College Police Department, Liberty University Police Department, Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, Town of Amherst Police Department, Town of Bedford Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Lynchburg Police Department.

— Justin Faulconer