As plans for annexation of more county land into the Town of Bedford are targeted for town council vote later this month, a Bedford County Board of Supervisors member publicly asked town officials to consider changing course.

Supervisor Bob Davis, who represents District 6 on the board that includes the Town and Country subdivision area that is within the Phase II boundary adjustment, asked Bedford Town Council on Tuesday to not annex that area.

Davis addressed council during the public comments portion of the meeting and spoke on the agreement between the former city of Bedford and Bedford County to revert the city to a town, which took effect in July 2013. He noted a section stated the agreement can be modified or amended in regard to boundary adjustments.

Council voted 5-2 in April to remove tracts from north of the Little Otter River on Virginia 43 from consideration of annexation while also voting 5-2 to keep an area on Forest Road currently on outskirts of town as part of the planned boundary adjustment. The Phase II proposal, if given final approval, is set to bring in more than 2,000 acres in areas lying generally to the north, northeast, northwest, west, southwest and south of the existing town and would go into effect July 1.

Town Manager Bart Warner said the boundary adjustment would bring in about 1,000 county residents into the town.

Those new town residents would be subject to paying applicable taxes and fees, which drew the protests of many residents during an April 11 public hearing where more than 20 people spoke. Residents during the hearing that packed the town’s meeting room spoke against annexing more land because of increased taxes, and services many feel are unneeded.

Davis asked council how county residents benefit if annexation moves forward, saying they already have trash pickup if they choose.

“Each of us here know — we value our right to choose,” Davis said. “This is the United States of America — for the most part we have to the right to choose.”

He said they already have law enforcement protection through the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and animal control.

“Currently, their tax rate is very affordable,” Davis said of the Town and Country area. “Many of them are on fixed income. For them to pay more than what they are currently paying is going to be a significant burden.”

Davis said he has spoken with many of those residents and figures show they would pay close to $800 per year in added taxes and the town will net about $108,000 per year from that area.

“Is it really worth what you are going to be getting on an annual basis?” Davis asked council. “The reason they live in Town and Country is because they have a low tax rate and enjoy the quality of life … I really, really want to ask each one of you to look inside yourselves and think about how you would feel if you were forced to pay another, let’s say, $800 a year in tax on your property.”

According to Warner’s April 11 letter to council on the town’s proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget, an estimated $411,140 in added real estate tax collection would result from the Phase II boundary adjustment. That figure is before council’s later vote to remove a portion on Virginia 43 north of the Little Otter River from consideration and another recent council vote to set the real estate tax rate at 28 cents per $100 of assessed value, one cent less than when the total assumed in the April 11 letter.

Council also held a public hearing Tuesday on the proposed budget that takes effect July 1, which drew no speakers. The budget plan includes a $10.1 million general fund and $24.9 million combined in solid waste and electric departmental spending.

Council is expected to vote on an ordinance for the Phase II boundary area during its May 23 meeting.

In other news Tuesday, council approved a resolution supporting a Phase 2 grant application for the Hilltop Community Revitalization Project. In August of 2021, the Town of Bedford Redevelopment and Housing Authority was awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support the rehabilitation project funded largely by CDBG money in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

The project’s first phase includes 11 houses in the 60-acre Hilltop area that has been or will be repaired and brought up to proper health and safety standards, or demolished and built new if they are in irreparable condition. A CDBG grant is made to target low to moderate income areas of a locality and fund primarily housing repairs and rehabilitation.

Jefrado Granger, community development planner for the Central Virginia Planning District Commission (CVPDC), told council a dozen families attended a March meeting on the second phase of the project.

The grant cap is $1.2 million to rehabilitate or rebuild up to 19 homes over the cycle of the grant, according to town documents. The CVPDC will continue serving as grant manager for the project, which Granger said is about 30% complete with a goal of completing phase 1 by the end of the year.

Two weeks ago CVPDC signed five contracts to move forward with the next four homes rehab projects, Granger said.

The two-year targeted housing rehabilitation project throughout the phase 2 area is anticipated to benefit an estimated 29 people in 19 households, the resolution states.

“I’m amazed at the houses being renovated,” Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley said. “It’s a great thing for the community. It’s really helping the aesthetics for the Hilltop community. I’m 100% behind it.”