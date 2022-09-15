Bedford County supervisors deny rezoning that would have allowed new subdivision

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has denied a rezoning application that would have changed the zoning of 27 acres of land, blocking a proposed subdivision of eight lots.

Applicant and land owner James Andrews requested the rezoning of a 27-acre land parcel zoned Agricultural Rural Preserve (AP) to Agricultural Residential District (AR). His vision was to create eight subdivided lots for eight single-family homes along Falling Creek Road, leaving 11 of those acres undeveloped. His overarching goal, he said at the meeting, was to provide the opportunity for younger generations to own property.

“Our kids are struggling to build a house and have anything because we are greedy people who want them to build a $500,000 house. They can’t do it,” Andrews said.

Andrews proposed houses built on permanent foundations, not modular homes.

“We have lots and lots of multi-family, but there are very few opportunities for people to have single-family homes,” said Amy Seipp, an engineer with Accupoint Surveying and Design who helped work on Andrews’s proposed project. “It would be a great place for people to have their rural, agricultural feel, but have access to the services that they need.”

Seipp said soil tests were conducted and did not show “excessive contamination.” Water quality and wells also would be tested if the project moved forward.

Wells and water availability were one point of concern during discussion.

District 3 representative Charla Bansley said some neighbors near the land parcel in question reported issues getting water from wells, with one family having to dig three times before hitting water.

Three citizens spoke against the rezoning application, claiming such a thing was “spot zoning.”

Health concerns also were raised by citizen speakers, as the land proposed for development spent years as a junkyard, with vehicles leaking various fluids such as petrol, antifreeze, battery juices, and other contaminants into the soil and possibly water. Concerns over impacts on water quality and water availability in the area also were brought forward.

“Would you want to own a house on land that was once a junkyard? Would you want to risk them [your children and grandchildren] having birth defects, brain damage, cancer, things of that nature, from drinking the water or playing in the dirt with lead from old car batteries? I don’t think so,” said James Carter, who said he was raised across the road from this property and remembered it as a junkyard.

Todd Ramsey, who lives down the road from the proposed development site, worried about impacts to a second-generation working farm nearby.

“Neighboring farms have had issues with low-yield wells,” Ramsey said. “Is it worth the risk to allow eight new wells to be drilled in this area, to potentially pull water from his farm that’s a second-generation working farm? I don’t believe that’s ethical. We should protect the working farms that are within our county.”

Ramsey had additional concerns about topsoil disturbance creating contaminated runoff water that would poison these farms’ water supplies. Beyond health issues, Ramsey said he did not think such a development would blend well with the existing community and land uses.

Several Bedford County residents also spoke against this rezoning application at a planning commission meeting in August.

After brief discussion, the board unanimously moved to deny the rezoning application.

“Our vision statement that we worked on this year said that we wanted a vibrant, healthy community, opportunities for economic growth,” Bansley said. “We also said protection for natural resources and agriculture character of our county.”

Although Bansley said she is an advocate for property owners' rights, the land surrounding this acreage was zoned Agricultural Rural Preserve.

“My biggest heartburn here," said board chair and District 4 supervisor John Sharp, "is the fact that there’s a number of wells that are already having trouble. The reality is in such close proximity, the likelihood is you’re pulling from the same water source.”

With lack of access to public resources such as waterlines on the property, Sharp said he did not want to exacerbate an existing problem and be responsible for potential resulting water access problems.

Despite moving to deny the rezoning, Bansley said, Andrews still could build up to three houses by right on part of the 27 acres.