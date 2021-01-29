Bedford County supervisors discuss budget priorities for 2021

The public works department saw a 10% increase in spending, mostly due to an increase in garbage tonnage resulting in higher disposal fees. The increase in trash is ultimately the result of more people staying home due to the pandemic and throwing things away, Anderson said. Other county departments remained at or below their budgets, she said.

The Bedford County Nursing Home saw the biggest hit in revenue loss, due primarily to inability to take in new residents for a period of time due to COVID-19 precautions combined with some residents moving out. Anderson said the nursing home is expecting to begin taking in new residents soon.

State reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid were also lower than normal, Anderson said. The decrease was anticipated, and was included in the budget ahead of time. The dip in reimbursement was primarily due to the county’s heavy reliance on paying staffing agencies to hire employees for the nursing home two years ago, she said. Now that the nursing home is adequately staffed, staffing agency payments are significantly lower and the county expects Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates to increase in the future.