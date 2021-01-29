Bedford County supervisors discuss budget priorities for 2021

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors and county staff began preliminary discussions on budget priorities and goals for the new fiscal year in a work session Monday.
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp, District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott, and District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis all said they hope, as usual, to avoid tax increases if possible. The goal was shared by county staff.
Arriving at a balanced budget is a top priority, staff and supervisors all agreed, and continuing forward with broadband projects also remains a priority for Bedford County.
Scott and Davis said they wanted each county department to examine where they could save money or make budget cuts.
No unexpected or significant revenue losses or extra expenditures were reported in Bedford County, in spite of the pandemic, according to finance director Ashley Anderson’s report to supervisors of the last fiscal year.
In most areas, Anderson said, county revenue remained level, and some revenues trended slightly higher than previous years.
Two county departments saw an increase in expenditures during the last fiscal year, Anderson reported.
A 12% increase in spending occurred pertaining to the registrar’s office in relation to early voting procedures and related expenses from November elections, Anderson said.
The public works department saw a 10% increase in spending, mostly due to an increase in garbage tonnage resulting in higher disposal fees. The increase in trash is ultimately the result of more people staying home due to the pandemic and throwing things away, Anderson said. Other county departments remained at or below their budgets, she said.
The Bedford County Nursing Home saw the biggest hit in revenue loss, due primarily to inability to take in new residents for a period of time due to COVID-19 precautions combined with some residents moving out. Anderson said the nursing home is expecting to begin taking in new residents soon.
State reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid were also lower than normal, Anderson said. The decrease was anticipated, and was included in the budget ahead of time. The dip in reimbursement was primarily due to the county’s heavy reliance on paying staffing agencies to hire employees for the nursing home two years ago, she said. Now that the nursing home is adequately staffed, staffing agency payments are significantly lower and the county expects Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates to increase in the future.
Weekly COVID-19 testing for staff and residents was also costly, Anderson said, running about $80,000 to $100,000 a month. The county had already budgeted for that situation in anticipation of CARES Act funds for testing eventually running out, so the expense was not unexpected.
County Administrator Robert Hiss told supervisors county staff would be paying attention to any potential General Assembly legislation that may impact local budgets through “unfunded mandates,” such as an impending minimum wage increase for Virginia. Hiss said staff would react accordingly to any such possibilities.
Budgeting and priorities will be discussed and worked on in greater detail in future work sessions and meetings.