Bedford County supervisors discuss grant for up to 14 more school resource officers

BEDFORD — Bedford County supervisors are discussing the potential addition of 14 school resource officer positions within Bedford County public schools thanks to a state-level grant.

Bedford County Public Schools currently have all established SRO positions filled, a total of seven among three high schools and three middle schools, Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said at a Monday work session of the board of supervisors.

However, with a recent $45 million in SRO grant money available from the state, the county could support 14 new SRO positions within the school division. This would increase security presence at more county public schools.

SROs are different from school security officers in that school resource officers are hired by a local law enforcement agency to provide security services at a school, in addition to building relationships and mentoring in the classroom. These officers would also be responsible for directing and enforcing traffic in school zones.

A school security officer is employed by the local school board for a broader scope of responsibilities, including maintaining discipline and order, preventing crime, ensuring safety for everyone at their assigned school, investigating violations of school board policies, and detaining students found violating the law or school policies.

Schools would not need both a SRO and SSO, according to Miller and county staff — one or the other is sufficient.

When the sheriff’s office applied for the SRO grant, the county had not expected to receive grant money for all 14 SRO positions — and it had not expected approval to come so quickly, either, according to Miller and Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator. This led to considerations of future, ongoing financial impacts that would be incurred once the grant money runs out.

Under the grant money parameters, no local match is required for fiscal year 2023. For fiscal years 2024-2026, a local match of up to $326,480, or 31%, would be required, according to Ashley Anderson, director of finance for Bedford County. By fiscal year 2027, the grant money would be used up, and the county would have to carry the full cost of these positions, an estimated $892,262. Those projections are based on entry-level salaries for Bedford County.

The grant money would fund salaries and benefits for SROs, not associated costs such as outfitting each officer with required equipment, or providing and equipping law enforcement vehicles as needed. These expenses would therefore come at a cost to Bedford County local budgets.

To manage costs if the additional SRO positions are filled, the Bedford County board of supervisors, county staff, and sheriff’s office proposed splitting the costs between the school board and the county.

The board of supervisors and county staff all agreed the school board needed to “have skin in the game” and agree to bear an equitable share of the costs associated with filling these SRO positions, especially because the positions will be directly related to the public schools. A financial commitment from the school board should be made before accepting and using this significant grant money, according to the unanimous opinion of county officials.

No school board members or other BCPS staff were present during the Monday work session. When some supervisors inquired about the lack of school representation, Hiss said he had reached out with the grant news to the division’s superintendent but was seeking direction and feedback from the board of supervisors before joint meetings and strategizing with the school board and school personnel begin. A joint meeting and other dialogues are expected to be held over the coming months.

District 4 supervisor and board chair John Sharp said the school board needed to know clearly what the county expected from them should grant money for the 14 SRO positions be accepted and used.

The board agreed security in schools was an important priority, particularly after the tragedy at a school in Uvalde in May, when 19 children and two adults were fatally shot. None opposed encouraging such measures, but they agreed the school board should be willing to take responsibility for this as well. Before deciding whether or not to accept all or some of the grant money, Hiss and the board of supervisors said they would prefer to have an answer from the school board as to whether the school would make a financial commitment.

The board of supervisors reached a consensus on Monday to pursue a proposal made by Sharp and Hiss: 75% of the grant match for SRO salaries and benefits be paid for by the schools, and 25% of the salaries and benefits grant match be paid for by the county. Ultimately, the schools would pay for these officers during months school is in session, with the county picking up the cost during summer vacation. Additionally, the county would pay for the outfitting of officers with required equipment, and the equipping of police cars with lights, sirens, radar, and other gear required. These costs would come from the county’s general fund and sheriff’s office budget.

“I think that seems to be an equitable approach,” Sharp said.

Miller said the sheriff’s office would examine and tweak its budget to help meet these impending needs.

“There’s some investment on the county side. There’s also some belt-tightening that the sheriff’s office can do to help,” Miller said.

Vehicles would be provided to SROs, mainly for the traffic enforcement duties attached to the job. To do this, Miller proposed cycling out older or high-mileage used vehicles from the current law enforcement fleet. Because SROs would put less mileage on a vehicle, this recycling could be a cost-saving measure. Over the coming years, however, at least several new vehicles would need to be purchased for the sheriff’s office.

“We get complaints all the time about speeding in school zones,” Miller said. “We’ve got 21 schools right now. We don’t have enough officers to go work every school zone, every day. These school resource officers equipped with a car, equipped with radar, can go out there and work those and slow the traffic down in front.”