Bedford County supervisors discuss landfill closure funding

His preliminary estimate is that Bedford County could receive approximately $15 million based on his current understanding of the relief package, though he emphasized this news was still “hot off the press” and that estimate is subject to change as localities learn more about the funding packages and conditions attached.

Based on current information, Hiss said parameters for using this round of federal aid should offer a longer amount of time to spend the funds — with a current deadline of December 2024, Anderson said — and more flexibility for the type of expenses it can be used for.

Hiss said the county could potentially use some of this federal relief money to pay for eligible Capital Improvement Plan projects, which might free up some county money currently budgeted for CIP work to help offset at least part of the landfill closure costs and minimize, if not eliminate, the need to enter debt.

More information is expected about how this federal aid works over the coming weeks.

"As we learn, you’ll learn," Hiss said of the expected COVID-19 relief money. "There are some good, strategic decisions I think that we need to make that are part of this money, so that could help us down the road."