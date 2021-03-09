Bedford County supervisors discuss landfill closure funding

BEDFORD — Bedford County officials are considering taking out a loan to cover the projected $9 million in landfill closure costs over the coming years, county staff said in a work session reviewing the subject with the Board of Supervisors. Expected federal relief funds could potentially help create a way to offset some of that cost.
Bedford County had to close its county landfill when it reached capacity last year and now transfers solid waste to off-site facilities for disposal. Completion of the landfill closure represents a projected $9 million endeavor, which will be financed over the next several years.
Bedford County Director of Finance Ashley Anderson said the county will likely have to take out a loan by spring 2022 to cover the landfill closure costs, which will start being factored into county budgets in fiscal year 2023. A review by Richmond-based Davenport & Company, LLC, of the county’s financial condition, presented last month, found Bedford County is in a healthy place to take on debt if necessary, so staff were not overly worried about the prospect.
District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley recommended looking into loan options sooner rather than later, before interest rates creep up.
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said with the $1.9 trillion federal relief package recently passed by Congress, counties are expected to receive more federal aid money, amounting to a greater sum than Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds.
His preliminary estimate is that Bedford County could receive approximately $15 million based on his current understanding of the relief package, though he emphasized this news was still “hot off the press” and that estimate is subject to change as localities learn more about the funding packages and conditions attached.
Based on current information, Hiss said parameters for using this round of federal aid should offer a longer amount of time to spend the funds — with a current deadline of December 2024, Anderson said — and more flexibility for the type of expenses it can be used for.
Hiss said the county could potentially use some of this federal relief money to pay for eligible Capital Improvement Plan projects, which might free up some county money currently budgeted for CIP work to help offset at least part of the landfill closure costs and minimize, if not eliminate, the need to enter debt.
More information is expected about how this federal aid works over the coming weeks.
"As we learn, you’ll learn," Hiss said of the expected COVID-19 relief money. "There are some good, strategic decisions I think that we need to make that are part of this money, so that could help us down the road."
District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson said he believes federal relief money should go toward pandemic-related projects and expenses.
"The intent of the money should be honored," Johnson said.
Hiss agreed.
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp added he would rather see these federal relief funds go toward one-time eligible expenditures rather than try to support ongoing expenses, particularly given time constraints around spending the COVID-19 relief dollars.
The second solid waste fund expenditure increase is primarily due to leachate hauling and disposal fees, Anderson said.
Leachate hauling and disposal costs have more than doubled for Bedford County since the county must start hauling this waste to a Lynchburg water treatment facility after the Bedford Regional Water Authority said it could no longer accept the county’s leachate at its Forest water treatment plant due to high levels of ammonia. What was projected to cost $200,000 in leachate hauling and disposal for FY22 will leap to $600,000 in this situation.
Leachate is liquid waste that forms in landfills comprised largely of rainwater and runoff fluid that mixes with other chemicals and organic decomposition from on-site waste.
Bedford County is seeking alternative disposal sites for its leachate in Roanoke and Danville, Anderson said, hoping to reduce leachate hauling and disposal costs.