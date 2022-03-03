Bedford County supervisors kill proposed utility-scale solar farm ordinance

Bedford County supervisors this week effectively ended the prospect of future large solar farms within the county when they declined to advertise a public hearing on a proposed utility-scale solar farm ordinance.

A public hearing on a solar ordinance drafted by the county’s planning commission and staff planning department would have been the next step toward either passing or voting down the possibility of building larger solar farms, which can span multiple acres, producing greater amounts of power than smaller installations such as solar panels on a single homeowner’s roof.

Supervisors heard feedback Monday from residents for and against such solar farms, which have been a topic of discussion for several years.

Most supervisors are opposed to allowing utility-scale solar farms in Bedford County, with primary concerns being a loss of Bedford County’s agricultural land use and impacts to the rural aesthetic. But some Bedford County landowners say they want the option, citing landowners’ rights, the environmental benefits of green energy, and the economic benefit Bedford County could gain from having a solar farm through a revenue-sharing program recently passed by the Virginia General Assembly.

Bedford County currently allows residents to apply to construct solar panels on the roofs of their houses, and planner Mariel Fowler has said such permits are granted “all the time.” But there was never an ordinance in place to allow the larger utility-scale solar farms for Bedford County.

The Town of Bedford has a solar farm ordinance and operates one facility within its borders.

In October 2020, supervisors asked the county planning commission to draft an ordinance to be presented to the board for consideration. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, said the team did due diligence by visiting solar farms in neighboring counties such as Campbell and Appomattox, discussing pros and cons with other county leaders, and working to address key issues to mitigate potential problems associated with solar farms, particularly erosion and sediment control. A Campbell County solar farm in Lynch Station, for example, has received multiple such complaints over the years, Mitchell said.

On Monday, Mitchell presented the solar ordinance draft and asked supervisors to decide whether or not to advertise a public hearing, which would have offered citizens the chance to give their input on solar farms in Bedford County.

“We feel that this ordinance we brought to you tonight kind of addresses some of those issues,” Mitchell said, regarding erosion and sediment control and the size of solar farms in particular.

Several Bedford County residents and landowners again spoke in favor of the solar ordinance during the public comment period at this week’s meeting.

“Bedford County can help with climate change, as well as receive additional tax revenue at a considerable rate, at no cost infrastructure-wise to the county. If global warming is not controlled, there will be little, if any, farming anywhere. I cannot find a reason for not moving forward with a public hearing on a solar farm, other than a personal nature,” said Russell Morgan, who owns land along Smith Mountain Lake Parkway and wants to consider putting in solar on part of his property.

Morgan’s neighbor, Terry Travis, supported solar as well.

“I cannot find one negative about this,” Travis said. “The property’s surrounded by trees. It won’t be obstructive of anybody’s view. It makes no noise. It puts out no odor like a hog farm or something. Every angle I look at it, it’s a go.”

A couple of residents spoke against solar farms.

“We’re losing farmland so fast in Bedford County, it’s time we need to put a stop to it. I’m totally against it, and I don’t think anymore land needs to be wasted on solar panels,” said Goode resident Richard Ruff.

Emailed comments from citizens included one person opposed and six in favor, District 4 Supervisor and board chair John Sharp said.

There was a catch that arose earlier on Monday that could have affected the proposed ordinance.

Earlier that same day, Mitchell said, the General Assembly passed legislation impacting renewable energy regulations and standards. However, because this was adopted so recently, Mitchell said the planning department and planning commissioners had not had a chance to review the changes and make any necessary tweaks to the ordinance draft they crafted.

District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley said she would prefer planning staff and commissioners review Virginia’s adjustments to renewable energy laws to make sure any solar ordinance Bedford County was in compliance before any public hearing or other action was taken.

District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis maintained his stance in opposition to solar farms, saying he thinks it would change the entire landscape of Bedford County and would result in “destruction of farmland in Bedford County.” He also said solar farms encroaching on agricultural use lands could damage the local economy. Agriculture is Bedford County’s number one economic driver, according to the county Economic Development Authority, a fact Davis mentioned.

Sharp shared his opposition to solar, echoing not only the concern for aesthetic and agricultural impacts as well as Bansley’s point of needing to review the newest legislation from Richmond, but especially erosion and sediment control problems that could arise.

District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson and District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck said a public hearing should move forward on the matter because their constituents had the right to be heard.

“I believe if we squash the public’s ability to debate and discourse with us on this issue, they will not come and talk to us on other issues down the road,” Tuck said. “I think that piece is very important. Whether we ultimately vote the ordinance in or not, I think the public should have the opportunity to discourse with us about the decision.”

Johnson agreed.

“I know what my personal preference would be, [but] to be fair to the people that are speaking, I think they deserve a chance to be heard,” he said.

After discussion, Johnson moved to table a decision on the public hearing and have the planning commission and planning staff review the ordinance draft, make sure it all complied with the latest state legislation, and make a recommendation to the board of supervisors as to whether the ordinance should be approved or not.

But Johnson’s motion to postpone a vote but still leave open the possibility of a solar ordinance was defeated in a 4-3 vote, with only Johnson, Bansley, and Tuck voting in favor.

District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott made a motion to kill the entire undertaking: no public hearing, no solar farm ordinance, no moving forward. After a second from Davis, the motion passed in a 5-2 vote, with Tuck and Johnson voting against.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.