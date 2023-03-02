BEDFORD — Bedford County supervisors have approved a special use permit application for a proposed 42-unit townhouse complex on Corporate Park Drive in Forest.

No members of the public spoke for or against the proposal at a public hearing Monday. The supervisors' vote was 6-1.

Brent Lilly, acting as agent for property owner under Acme Holdings, LLC, applied for a special use permit for a currently undeveloped 5.4-acre plot of land zoned Planned Commercial Development, with Historic Overlay.

The plot intended to be developed into townhouses backs up directly against an agricultural, historic overlay area, which is preserved from development. In front of the 5.4 acres for townhouses are a few more land parcels, owned by the same person, that will be committed only to commercial development, according to the landowner’s word and county requirements.

According to conditions from the county, the development can only take up 30% of the total land owned by the individual, with the remainder dedicated for non-residential use, and that any lighting installed on the property for the development would be directed down and away from adjoining properties. The 5.4-acre parcel is within 30% of the property owner’s total land holdings, and as such complies with the regulation.

Project engineer Norm Walton, of Perkins & Orrison, said the concept plan calls for single-family, two-story units with three bedrooms. The units would be up for purchase, not rent, under current plans.

Utilities would be buried underground, according to the site proposal, and served by public water and sewer. According to studies by the Bedford Regional Water Authority and the Virginia Department of Transportation, no public water and sewer capacity issues were identified, nor were significant traffic issues, Walton said.

The development is projected to bring in 92 to 126 people, according to county documentation. Walton said the property owner plans to market toward “empty-nesters,” though the townhouses would not necessarily be exclusive to that demographic. If children move to the complex with their families, the Bedford County Public Schools demographics multiplier projected anywhere from 7 to 21 school-aged children might be added.

The townhouse development is zoned for Forest Elementary School, Forest Middle School, and Jefferson Forest High School. Although the middle and high schools have capacity for more students, questions about Forest Elementary School's capacity issues arose from the board. BCPS staff, with support from the school board, recommended closing the elementary school to non-residents and zone transfers for the 2023-2024 school year due to a projected 89% enrollment capacity for next year.

In response to the school capacity concerns, Walton said the developer did not anticipate the townhouse development causing any strain on the division. He also pointed out an overall decline in enrollment projected for BCPS in the coming years.

“We don’t consider this small project being of impact to the schools,” he said.

Walton said the applicants felt the townhouse development would create a good “step-down” between commercial development along U.S. 221 and the agricultural historic preserve behind it.

District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis raised concerns about heavy traffic on U.S. 221. This already is an issue in Forest, he said, recalling his drives through this stretch.

Walton said VDOT’s traffic study, and analysis of the concept plan by the Technical Review Committee, did not believe traffic impacts would cause bigger problems on the route. The property, he said, has a stoplight at Corporate Park Drive and U.S. 221.

Davis voted against approving the special use permit.

District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott said he owns property on the other side of this road, and from his observations and experience, he did not anticipate any negative impacts like traffic.

“I think it would be a good use of the property,” Scott said.