Bedford County supervisors review capital projects

BEDFORD — Demolishing most of an old school building, paying for replacement fire trucks and potentially sharing construction costs for a joint fleet maintenance facility with the county school system were among the projects Bedford County supervisors considered Monday while discussing the capital improvement plan.
The county's capital improvement plan covers through 2026, and during a work session, supervisors and staff reviewed several projects slated for proposed funding in fiscal year 2022.
The old Montvale High School building currently hosts the Montvale library branch in one rear wing, as well as a vacant wing that could still be usable, but the rest of the building has deteriorated beyond repair, according to the Bedford County Department of Public Works.
A total of $400,000 is projected to cover demolition of the old Montvale school, with the exception of the library area and salvageable vacant wing. An additional $115,000 was budgeted to re-roof the library area, which Sheldon Cash, director of public works, said is taking on water and deteriorating rapidly.
Supervisors asked if the old Montvale school projects could be postponed another year. Cash said while demolition could likely wait a little longer, the library roof could not. Supervisors directed county staff to keep the $115,000 re-roofing cost budgeted for fiscal year 2022 but consider pushing back the $400,000 for demolition by one year.
Bedford County funds a portion of costs for periodic replacements of engine, brush, and tanker trucks in the county fire and rescue department.
Funding for these vehicles has been in the CIP for several years, said Ashley Anderson, director of finance for Bedford County, to keep up with the expected vehicle replacement schedule. The county aims to cover an increasing portion of these vehicle replacement costs over several years.
County staff proposed scheduling a 25% funding increase every year for the next four years on this project, beginning with a budgeted $564,582 for fiscal year 2022. The increase would keep up with annual inflation and meet the goal for the county to more adequately fund this need in its fire and rescue department, Anderson said.
The county fire and rescue department also needs county funding for periodic rescue and ladder truck replacements. Like engine, brush and tanker truck replacements, this CIP project is scheduled to receive increased county funding over the next several years, with $120,000 budgeted for fiscal year 2022 and funding reaching a projected $600,000 by 2026.
County staff also plans to increase funding for a future new fire and rescue station in Stewartsville from a proposed $75,000 annual funding to $150,000 per year.
Bedford County is also considering establishment of a joint fleet maintenance facility to share between the county and Bedford County schools, in which Bedford County school buses and other county vehicles could receive needed maintenance and repairs, as the public works department said the existing school bus maintenance facility is “beyond its useful life.”
The present facility is also unable to accommodate the 225 buses in the county’s fleet and limits the sizes of buses that can be purchased, added Cash.
This project currently has a projected $6.3 million price tag, which would be spread out over several years, starting with an estimated $300,000.
County administrator Robert Hiss said that because the proposed facility would be shared by both the county and school system, if the county and schools share the project costs, the total projected $6.3 million could be divided into a more manageable sum.
Hiss said county staff has mentioned the cost-sharing idea to school administration for consideration as the school system also works to plan its budgets and CIP for the coming years.
District 5 Supervisor and board chairman Tommy Scott asked county staff if repurposing the Body Camp school gymnasium into a maintenance facility would be a feasible option, saying he thought the county could save some money by using a site it already owns.
District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker said she would prefer to hold off on commitment to the joint fleet maintenance facility project until hearing feedback from county schools, to which Hiss agreed.
Discussions and studies on the joint fleet maintenance facility will be ongoing.
The county also plans to budget funds for an ongoing initiative to improve high-speed access to the internet around the county, but a dollar amount has not yet been determined.
Budgeting and project discussions remain ongoing as county staff work to settle a fiscal year 2022 budget.