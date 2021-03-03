Bedford County supervisors review capital projects

Bedford County funds a portion of costs for periodic replacements of engine, brush, and tanker trucks in the county fire and rescue department.

Funding for these vehicles has been in the CIP for several years, said Ashley Anderson, director of finance for Bedford County, to keep up with the expected vehicle replacement schedule. The county aims to cover an increasing portion of these vehicle replacement costs over several years.

County staff proposed scheduling a 25% funding increase every year for the next four years on this project, beginning with a budgeted $564,582 for fiscal year 2022. The increase would keep up with annual inflation and meet the goal for the county to more adequately fund this need in its fire and rescue department, Anderson said.

The county fire and rescue department also needs county funding for periodic rescue and ladder truck replacements. Like engine, brush and tanker truck replacements, this CIP project is scheduled to receive increased county funding over the next several years, with $120,000 budgeted for fiscal year 2022 and funding reaching a projected $600,000 by 2026.

County staff also plans to increase funding for a future new fire and rescue station in Stewartsville from a proposed $75,000 annual funding to $150,000 per year.