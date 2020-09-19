Bedford County supervisors revisit idea of solar farms

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors recently discussed the possibility of bringing a utility-scale solar farm to Bedford County for the first time in over a year.

Rob Propes, a project development manager for Urban Grid, a developer of utility-scale solar power plants in the Mid-Atlantic United States, presented new information about bringing solar energy projects to localities and a pitched a conceptual plan for a Huddleston-based solar farm during a a work session Monday.

Revenue share, an option brought by recent legislation meant to encourage renewable energy, allows a locality to assess up to $1,400 per megawatt of capacity from a solar farm, Propes said, opening a new revenue stream for the county.

Revenue share is not subject to a depreciation schedule as it was under previous tax structures. Urban Grid proposes a 75-megawatt facility with a 35-year lifespan, from which the county could glean up to $3.67 million from revenue share, about $105,000 per year, according to the developer’s estimates.

Bedford County has been contacted by numerous solar developers interested in establishing a solar farm in the county over the years, County Administrator Robert Hiss said.