Bedford County supervisors talk broadband expansion, Moneta Park improvements

BEDFORD — Bedford County’s broadband initiative continued moving forward Monday with county supervisors' approval of service expansion, and improvements are on the way for Moneta Park.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to enter a contract with internet provider ZiTel to install fiber along approximately 5.4 miles down Audubon Drive, which is off U.S. 501 about a mile north of Boonsboro Elementary School.

The project, which could serve up to 25 additional locations, is projected to take about 90 days to complete, and should be finished by June 30, according to the contract. The fiber would be entirely buried.

Already, 16 residents along the route have indicated interest in becoming ZiTel customers with the expanded fiber installation.

Bedford County administrator Robert Hiss said the expanded project is largely in response to a number of Audubon Drive-area residents who spoke during public comment period at a board of supervisors meeting last year, sharing their struggles of trying to work remotely and conduct virtual school due to a lack of reliable high-speed internet access. Having seen some neighbors joining ZiTel's service and finding success with it, they requested the board to consider ways to extend fiber optic internet access to their area.

The county will use American Rescue Plan Act money to cover its project cost share of $80,393, according to Bedford County documentation and staff.

Expanding internet access to unserved and underserved areas of Bedford County to achieve universal broadband access remains a top priority for the board.

Also during Monday’s meeting, supervisors unanimously moved to approve steps toward improvement projects to Moneta Park, which is on Rucker Road, close to Smith Mountain Lake.

For some time, the need for access to a waterline at this park has been identified in order to support future park development and infrastructure. District 2 supervisor and board vice chair Edgar Tuck, in particular, has inquired of county staff about the status of the Moneta Park and waterline project over the past couple of months.

According to county documentation, Moneta Park especially needs turf improvement, and the addition of multi-use playing fields. Access to a waterline would aid in this future development.

To be constructed with the Bedford Regional Water Authority, the waterline comes with a total project price of more than $430,000, with about $2,500 per year in ongoing operating expenses once completed, according to county documentation and Wyatt Woody, Bedford County parks and recreation director.

A significant portion of the project funding already is budgeted for and available in the county’s capital improvement plan. To cover the remaining $101,000 of the project, county staff proposed budgeting for the cost over future fiscal years. The cost estimate for this project came in under the projected amount, according to county finance department staff, resulting in some savings.

Additionally, Moneta Park is slated to get ballpark lights installed.

Four light pole systems were left over following a Liberty Middle School construction project, and afterward the lights were recovered and stored at Moneta Park, according to county documentation. Appalachian Power Company said they would install the pole systems. The project would take an estimated four weeks following the signing of a contract.

The Bedford County CIP money will cover the almost $76,700 quoted cost of installation. An ongoing operating cost of an estimated $500 per year was noted by Woody.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.