Bedford County supervisors to talk personal property tax bills

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss higher personal property tax bills driven by rising vehicle values.

The discussion is expected to include how the issue — which the county said in a news release is driven largely by shortages in the vehicle market — impacts the county budget and brainstorming potential ways to address the financial burden on residents.

A 30-minute public comment period will occur at the beginning of the special meeting Thursday. County residents are invited to come share their concerns and remarks on the matter before the board enters discussion.

Some Bedford County residents have taken to social media after recently receiving personal property tax bills, expressing surprise at finding their used vehicles valued much higher than expected.

The meeting, which will also be live-streamed on Bedford County’s YouTube channel, will begin at 7 p.m. in the boardroom of the Bedford County administration building at 122 East Main Street, Bedford.

