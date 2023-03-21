BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the advertisement of a 41-cent real estate tax rate for next fiscal year.

If adopted, this would be a 9-cent decrease from the current real estate tax rate of 50 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The board's 5-2 vote to advertise the 41-cent rate means it could adopt an even lower rate but not a higher one.

The county faces necessary and costly capital projects that must be taken care of over the next 10 years, including the county landfill closure, public safety and building maintenance needs, according to county documents and staff.

“Some of these [capital improvement plan] needs are not, ‘We’d like to do it.’ They’re, ‘We have to do it,’" John Sharp, District 4 supervisor, said in a previous work session.

One such project is the county landfill closure. Initially, this was estimated to cost $9 million altogether but is now projected to cost $14.5 million based on more detailed information, staff said. While there is $2.6 million available in the solid waste fund that can go toward this, according to Doug Coffman, public works director, it still leaves a high price tag. Because most solid waste is being transferred off site, but the county is required to technically keep the landfill open up to six months before final and total closure, the site is costing more money than it brings in, staff have said.

According to a financial analysis presented to the board and county staff a few weeks ago by financial consulting firm Davenport & Company, the county will have to take on some amount of debt service to fully fund its capital improvement plan (CIP) projects. About 60% of these can be cash-funded, but the remainder would require loans. In addition to the county CIP projects, the school division also needs some financial support for its own CIP.

Real estate tax revenues are the largest local revenue stream for Bedford County, according to county staff and Davenport.

The only way to accomplish funding the necessary CIP projects, according to Davenport and county staff, is to work on the revenue side. A real estate tax increase would be required, in conjunction with strategic borrowing.

Davenport’s estimate projected a 1.5-cent real estate tax rate increase to fund county CIP projects over the next 10 years, and 4.5 cents more to support the county contribution to the school division’s CIP using a combination of debt service and tax increases.

In light of the financial analysis and facing a tax increase no one wanted, but the majority found necessary to avoid gutting county services, the board of supervisors went back through the county CIP and slashed several projects, saving about $14.1 million.

With those cuts, the anticipated debt service of $24.3 million to be taken on in fiscal year 2024 was reduced to about $19.5 million. This reduced the potential real estate tax increase to just one cent from the projected 1.5 cents on the county side.

The school board and some staff also were at Monday’s work session to present the board of supervisors with their top five priority CIP projects for the next five years, a list made at the request of the supervisors to aid them in a real estate tax rate advertisement decision.

The school division requested $35.6 million from the county, in the form of debt service, to fund the five projects. The financial ask was less than the originally expected amount of $38.2 million.

The top five school CIP project priorities over the next five years are, in order: replacing the canopy systems at Liberty and Staunton River high schools, with sidewalk and lighting replacements included; significantly renovating the auditoriums at Staunton River and Liberty high schools; getting a gym at Bedford Primary School; working on a bus garage; and bringing athletic improvements such as new turf and bleachers to sports fields and facilities.

District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley said she wanted to keep cutting or postponing projects from both the schools and county CIPs until the county could fund all the projects without raising taxes in the slightest, but other board members said it simply wasn’t possible to continue cutting and maintain the services needed and expected by citizens.

“We’re not going to be able to cut enough to get there without sacrificing something else,” said District 2 Supervisor and board chair Edgar Tuck. “As much as I don’t want one, I don’t see any way around not doing some of this stuff that we’ve got to do.”

Tuck added he felt the school division had identified their “big rocks” in the bucket, and any postponements or cuts would be “pebbles” at this point.

Bansley and District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott both held to advertising an equalized real estate tax rate of 38 cents, but were outnumbered. An equalized rate would bring in the same amount of real estate tax revenue, with a lower rate canceling out recent increases in property values.

“I would like to end up at 38, but you can’t change it if you start there. You can lower it, but you can’t raise it,” said District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson.

In order to maintain county services, fulfill necessary CIP projects, and also contend with the reality of inflation, Sharp said something needed to be done.

“Over time, we’re going to seriously have to cut services. I mean, to the point where, when you call 911, there’s not going to be enough deputies, or there’s not going to be enough ambulances, or you’re going to have to start closing a lot of schools,” he said. “These are drastic things that would have to occur if we don’t do something. And I think a small increase — and I don’t want it — but a small increase still does not replace the purchasing power of what these dollars had in 2015. That’s the economic reality.”

With factors such as inflation and the impending landfill situation particularly, District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis said he would “reluctantly” approve advertising a real estate tax rate of 41 cents.

“I believe it’s unrealistic to do an equalized tax rate,” Davis said. “In light of all the budgetary increases we’ve just seen, I don’t see how we can ... continue providing the services that the citizens of this community are used to.”

The personal property tax rate has not yet been discussed. This discussion may happen in the late summer or early autumn, and until then, that rate is set to remain the same.

The real estate tax rate is slated to be adopted on April 24.