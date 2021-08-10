Bedford County to conduct compensation and classification study

State-mandated pay increase to Department of Social Services employees, a mandated minimum wage increase to $11 per hour beginning Jan. 1, and a 5% cost of living raise for state funded county employees and constitutional officers across the board already were factored into the county's fiscal year 2022 budget.

The new study and its results also will factor in qualifications related to certain positions, Hiss said, such as county employees who hold degrees of higher education in various specialties.

“Traditionally there’s been a separation [in pay] between the skills and abilities needed for various positions, and I think with all the wage creep, that’s something that we have to take into consideration,” Hiss said.

Hiss praised the Bedford County Board of Supervisors for supporting the study and trying to stay ahead, not putting off the matter until outdated pay and classification becomes a serious problem that could result in loss of workers.

“They see the changes in the wages across all the business sectors, and they realize, ‘We can’t wait. We need to be part of that, too,’” Hiss said. “They understand that they need to be active in this whole process as well.”

The study is contracted to be completed by the end of January. Afterward, implementation of findings will begin, which will likely be a multi-year process that would begin in fiscal year 2023, Hiss said.

