Bedford County to conduct compensation and classification study

BEDFORD — Bedford County will conduct a compensation and classification study for all its employees that is meant to help ensure fairness and equity in the county employment system.
In its fiscal year 2022 budget, adopted this spring, the supervisors designated $50,000 to be spent on an updated compensation and classification study conducted by Evergreen Solutions, LLC. Such studies are periodically done within local government systems, with the last study for the county conducted six years ago, said Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss. A major goal of the study is to “update and improve the county’s classification and compensation practices and procedures,” according to county documentation on the topic.
Bedford County employs about 700 people, Hiss said.
Impending minimum wage increases for Virginia, pay band increases for several county departments — including the county sheriff’s office and the county fire and rescue department in a bid to make salaries more competitive — and questions surrounding the quality of Bedford County’s last study, which was never fully implemented, all prompted Bedford County supervisors and administrators to arrange for an updated study. The prior study was only about 50% implemented, with remaining funding either not identified or not available, Hiss said.
“With all the wage pressures and salary pressures that are going on, that are very well publicized with every business sector right now, this is a good time for us to re-examine our whole pay and classification system,” Hiss said.
State-mandated pay increase to Department of Social Services employees, a mandated minimum wage increase to $11 per hour beginning Jan. 1, and a 5% cost of living raise for state funded county employees and constitutional officers across the board already were factored into the county's fiscal year 2022 budget.
The new study and its results also will factor in qualifications related to certain positions, Hiss said, such as county employees who hold degrees of higher education in various specialties.
“Traditionally there’s been a separation [in pay] between the skills and abilities needed for various positions, and I think with all the wage creep, that’s something that we have to take into consideration,” Hiss said.
Hiss praised the Bedford County Board of Supervisors for supporting the study and trying to stay ahead, not putting off the matter until outdated pay and classification becomes a serious problem that could result in loss of workers.
“They see the changes in the wages across all the business sectors, and they realize, ‘We can’t wait. We need to be part of that, too,’” Hiss said. “They understand that they need to be active in this whole process as well.”
The study is contracted to be completed by the end of January. Afterward, implementation of findings will begin, which will likely be a multi-year process that would begin in fiscal year 2023, Hiss said.