Bedford County to move forward with broadband initiatives

Supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution to fast-track the county’s broadband projects if Bedford County receives up to $1,345,610 in additional CARES Act funding from Virginia, which county staff applied for in a grant. If the application is approved and the requested money granted, the county will appropriate the funds for the Phase Two broadband initiative projects, said Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator.

The commonwealth of Virginia made $30 million in CARES Act funding available to local governments with fast-track broadband projects that could be constructed within the 2020 calendar year, county staff said, and Bedford County’s two projects are eligible under the provisions.

Several residents from the Boonsboro area came to the meeting and spoke to supervisors about the serious broadband internet needs in their locality, made more urgent with the novel coronavirus pandemic forcing more work and activities online.

Walker Sydnor, George Dawson and William Gray, who all live near the current Boonsboro tower, said there is a serious need in their area for reliable internet coverage.

“We are limited by this internet problem,” Dawson said of his community.