Bedford County to move forward with broadband initiatives

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously moved to enter a network services agreement with Zitel, LLC, aiming to continue providing internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county
Part of the second phase of the Bedford County Internet Initiative, geared toward addressing internet coverage gaps in the county, the agreement with Zitel will target enhancing broadband internet access in Big Island, Diamond Hill, Cedar Key and Staunton River through a combination of underground and overhead fiber installations. The improvements are projected to reach about 1,800 new customers, according to county staff reports. The locations were chosen due to their current lack of high speed internet access, county staff said.
The network services agreement with Zitel totals $1,234,500 and will be funded using CARES Act money. The project must be completed by Dec. 15 under the CARES Act spending timeframe, county staff said.
In September, supervisors approved entering a contract with another internet provider, B2X Online, targeting service around Thaxton, Porters Mountain, Taylors Mountain, the New London water tank, and Johnson Mountain by enhancing and updating existing broadband towers’ equipment to bolster and expand service. Planned improvements under B2X are estimated to serve about 500 new customers, according to county staff’s report and B2X’s proposal.
Supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution to fast-track the county’s broadband projects if Bedford County receives up to $1,345,610 in additional CARES Act funding from Virginia, which county staff applied for in a grant. If the application is approved and the requested money granted, the county will appropriate the funds for the Phase Two broadband initiative projects, said Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator.
The commonwealth of Virginia made $30 million in CARES Act funding available to local governments with fast-track broadband projects that could be constructed within the 2020 calendar year, county staff said, and Bedford County’s two projects are eligible under the provisions.
Several residents from the Boonsboro area came to the meeting and spoke to supervisors about the serious broadband internet needs in their locality, made more urgent with the novel coronavirus pandemic forcing more work and activities online.
Walker Sydnor, George Dawson and William Gray, who all live near the current Boonsboro tower, said there is a serious need in their area for reliable internet coverage.
“We are limited by this internet problem,” Dawson said of his community.
Receiving quality internet would help residents significantly with online education, work and communication with loved ones, among other benefits, the speakers said.
“This is so important to our area,” Sydnor said. “Hugely important, because our way of life — the commerce, the education, real estate values, everything — depends on this.”
Although Sydnor, Gray and Dawson said they were concerned about “being in the shadow” of the planned new, large tower instead of several smaller towers being established to spread out the signal, an idea discussed in earlier broadband plans, Sydnor emphasized the dire need for internet services and urged supervisors to move forward with broadband initiatives to help their community.
The speakers said they would like more clarity and transparency on the broadband projects going forward, and have more opportunities to be engaged in the process to ensure they kept up with the latest developments.
“I feel like this initiative affects property values. I think it affects appraisals, and therefore the tax base. It obviously affects education. It affects community morale, and it affects our future as a county,” Dawson said.
