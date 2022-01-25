Bedford County transferring broadband lease

BEDFORD — Bedford County’s prioritization of expanding broadband access to unserved and underserved areas within the county’s 800 square miles continues, but will go forward through Lynchburg-based internet service provider Seiontec after supervisors unanimously approved a lease transfer from the ISP BriscNet.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors, in joint session with the Bedford County Broadband Authority, moved on Monday to transfer the existing lease with BriscNet, which operates broadband authority-owned towers throughout Bedford County, to Seiontec.

Operating under the name Infinisky to its existing customers in Bedford County, Seiontec currently provides internet services to customers in areas including Forest, New London, Huddleston and parts of Smith Mountain Lake. The company has seen steady growth over the past several years, documentation shows.

Bedford County’s original agreement with BriscNet allowed for the transfer of the lease agreement to another provider if necessary or desired, according to county documents.

Radius Capital, the company which owns BriscNet, reached an agreement with Seiontec to sell almost all of BriscNet’s assets as part of a “strategic alliance to accelerate broadband deployment across central Virginia,” according to a letter sent to former Bedford County board of supervisors chair, District 5 supervisor Tommy Scott. Under the new arrangement, BriscNet will assign its rights and obligations under its current operating agreement in Bedford County to Seiontec.

BriscNet had approached Seiontec about a partnership for broadband delivery late last year, said Darrell Haag, CEO of Seiontec. The result became Seiontec taking over BriscNet’s operations.

No negative changes or drops in expected service are anticipated by the provider transition, county staff and documentation stated. Rather, Haag said he hopes the new arrangement will improve and even exceed Bedford County’s original expectations for coverage through combining assets, and by slating future, long-term upgrades to existing towers. Fiber installations on individual properties will remain an option, as well as bolstering signal on main towers.

“We just want to fill in the gaps,” Haag said.

All parties agreed the new arrangement would be in the best interest of Bedford County and its residents, documentation and speakers said.

“Seiontec has the financial ability and technical expertise to meet BriscNet’s obligations under the operating agreement. With the consent of the broadband authority, BriscNet, and Seiontec plan to complete the currently planned network in Bedford County and to deliver outstanding broadband service to Bedford County residents,” the letter to the board of supervisors read.

The company has been navigating delays faced by supply chain issues and delivery interruptions, Haag said, but required equipment and items still are being obtained to meet the goals for rural broadband access, an initiative being pushed across the Commonwealth.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the depth of the disparity in broadband coverage and internet reliability, Haag said. Almost overnight from the time the virus caused massive shutdowns in 2020 and immense transitions to remote work and education, his company saw about a 40% increase in internet usage.

