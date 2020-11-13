Bedford County waste disposal fees adjusted

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved adjustments to solid waste disposal fees for residential and commercial customers after a public hearing on Monday.
The closure of the Bedford County landfill, which will reach capacity by January, means waste will soon be transferred off site for disposal from a newly-renovated transfer station at the existing landfill on Recycle Road. The operational changes prompted a need for the county to adjust customer solid waste disposal fees, the Public Works Committee decided. Off-site trash hauling and new disposal fees will begin Jan. 4.
Currently, each residential household may haul, at no charge, up to 1,000 pounds per month to the county landfill.
Each household may also currently dispose of eight tires for free at the landfill per year, paying $2 for each tire disposed after the eight. At the Public Works Committee’s recommendation, eight free tire disposals will be eliminated.
Sheldon Cash, director of public works in Bedford County, said in the last year about 2,300 tires were illegally discarded at county collection centers — approximately 20% of all tires disposed of at the county site annually. The tire disposal charge will increase by $1, raising fees to $3 per tire.
County staff said with landfill operations winding down, there is less need for road building and cover materials such as brick, concrete, soil and stone. The Public Works Committee therefore recommended ending acceptance of clean loads of “brick, block, concrete, soil and stone” at no charge. A $5-per-ton fee will be applied for acceptance of these materials.
The “weight-only” public scale ticket fee — often requested by lumber companies to weigh their truck loads — will increase from $1 to $5 per ticket at the Public Works Committee’s recommendation, a rate Cash said is still lower than most other weigh stations.
The hauling fee for commercially hauled solid waste, including yard debris, will increase from $41 per ton to $52 per ton.
The existing $250 disposal rate per single wide mobile home will remain the same, but with an added commercial tipping fee of $52 per ton.
Fee increases will help cover costs of the waste disposal operation changes, Cash said.
