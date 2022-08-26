Bedford public library system eliminating most overdue fines

Bedford public library system ditching most overdue fines

Following many other library systems in Virginia and the region, the Bedford Public Library System announced Friday that, beginning Sept. 1, overdue fines on books and media will be eliminated for patrons, with few exceptions.

The library board of trustees June 14 voted to end charging overdue fines for most materials, according to the library system’s news release. The move is meant to help demolish barriers that primarily affect low-income community residents and ensure public libraries continue being a welcoming and accessible place for everyone.

According to the news release, people who need and use library materials become reluctant to return them after accruing overdue fines. This, in turn, can cause patrons to feel discouraged from accessing needed resources.

“Removing this barrier will be one more step in the process of continuing to ensure that everyone has access to all library services such as free, quality children’s programming, free computers, and other community services such as free informational programs, self-help and self-improvement programs and assistance in applying for jobs,” the news release stated.

Also, according to the news release, revenue from fines has decreased from about $30,000 in fiscal year 2018 to less than $15,000 in fiscal year 2021, making it harder to justify the staff time to collect the fines. Overdue fines typically account for less than 1% of the library’s budget.

Some exceptions will apply to the new policy. New books in high demand will continue having a 14-day check-out period and accrue 15 cents in overdue fees per day. Overdue fees also will remain for limited supply specialty items, such as hotspots and telescopes.

Overdue books and media should be returned “within a reasonable amount of time,” the news release stated. After 42 days, books and media will have a replacement or loss fee charged to the cardholder.

