Bedford Regional Water Authority increases customer rates

Customers of the Bedford Regional Water Authority will see a rate increase for water and sewer services beginning in June.

Billing rates for fiscal year 2021-22 were adopted on a 7-0 vote at the authority's board of directors meeting on Tuesday after a public hearing where no members of the public spoke, according to a news release. Rate increases will go into effect June 1 and will be used for all billing statements after June 30.

The average customer using about 4,000 gallons of water per month will have a monthly rate increase of about $2.53 for water and $2.17 for sewer. The rate for bulk fill stations will be $12 for every 1,000 gallons of water.

“The conversations that the board, Finance Committee, and staff have had surrounding the budget and rate change have been analytical, thoughtful, and challenging,” said Jill Underwood, director of finance for the authority, in a news release. “Balancing the needs of the community with the Authority’s ability to continue to provide service with as few interruptions as possible, is always a fine balance to achieve. We believe that instating rate changes this year will allow us to continue to improve our service while not causing a large impact on our customers.”