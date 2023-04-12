BEDFORD – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive a federal grant of $260,120 to purchase a variety of equipment.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to authorize the grant, which Bedford Sheriff Mike Miller said is a one-time equipment grant that does not require a local match.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, federal legislation President Joe Biden signed into law in helping localities offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is aimed to enhance law enforcement services in the interests of public safety, according to a description of the grant.

The grant will be used to purchase a utility task vehicle, three fully outfitted 2023 Dodge Durango vehicles, 18 holsters and red dot mounts for firearms.

“So that’s very amazing,” Miller said. “It’s the first time we’ve ever received a grant like that.” ​

- Justin Faulconer