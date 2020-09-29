Bedford supervisors deny subdivision developer's request, OK senior facility in Forest

BEDFORD — Following a public hearing Monday night, Bedford County supervisors denied a property owner and developer's request to remove eight proffers attached to the Bellevue Terrace subdivision property in Forest.
In February 2005, county supervisors approved a rezoning of the Bellevue Terrace subdivision property in Forest from a mix of Agricultural/Residential (AR) and Agricultural Village Center (AV) to AV only, approximately 73 acres located in the Bellevue Rural Historic District.
Russ Orrison of Perkins and Orrison, on behalf of property owner Constantine Rosko, submitted an application to modify existing proffers — conditions developers agree to while proceeding with projects — associated with an undeveloped portion of the Bellevue Terrace subdivision property. The applicant requested to remove all eight original conditions associated with the 2005 rezoning and have just one condition: that the property be reserved for residential development only.
When Rosko first bought the subdivision property, the plan was to develop the entire expanse. After developing several properties under the eight proffers, Orrison said, Rosko now wishes to sell the remaining, undeveloped portion of property. The applicants said they believed removing the conditions restricting development would make the property more marketable. According to Bedford County's geographic information system, the property is currently valued at $409,500.
The eight original proffers included specifications on dimensions of homes and plots of land to be developed in the subdivision, materials that could be used to build the homes, and buffer requirements along property lines.
The original proffer modification application to the county from Orrison and Rosko, submitted in July, requested that all eight original proffers be abolished and there be no restrictions on what could be developed on the subject parcel.
Numerous neighborhood residents spoke against that request, with concern over a lack of parameters to control what might be developed in their community. The applicants agreed to modify the request and revised it as presented to supervisors on Monday, with the condition of residential development only. The Bedford County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the modified request on Aug. 18.
Supervisors and neighborhood residents both expressed concerns over the request on Monday.
“What type of precedent would we be setting if we approve [this]?” District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis asked.
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp said he did not believe it was right that the property owner who agreed to the conditions 15 years ago now wants to remove them.
“The person whose name is on the deed set up the rules, and now they want to change the rules. That is where I’d say I’m not sure I can support that,” Sharp said. “I’m surprised to find the [planning] commission voted 6-0.”
Kelsey and Bryan Zilka, a couple who recently bought a home in the development on Bellevue Road, said they made the investment after researching the development and reviewing the eight original parameters. They worried about harm to property value should the development conditions be removed.
“One of the reasons why we purchased this property is due to the assurances of the surrounding community on how it would be developed,” Kelsey said. “We bought into a developing community knowing that the proffers would protect our investment in years to come.”
Traffic increase on Bellevue Road and lack of clarity on what may be developed without the proffers were other major concerns of residents.
“If you took away all the proffers, you could basically build anything on that property,” said Tracy Russler, who also lives on Bellevue Road. “If you open up that can of worms, it’s going to cause more cans of worms down the road.”
Two other residents on adjacent properties also spoke against the request.
When asked by District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson for his professional opinion, interim planning commission director Jordan Mitchell said he would recommend keeping the original conditions.
“There’s too much questionable about what could actually be built on the lot that’s not actually being defined by the applicant,” Mitchell said.
District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker moved to deny the proffer modification request. The request was denied with a 6-1 vote, requiring the eight proffers to remain in place. District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck voted against the motion.
Permit for new Runk & Pratt facility approved
In a second public hearing, supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit for Runk & Pratt to construct a three-story, 82,000-square-foot assisted living facility, or life care facility, on 3.8 acres of a 6.9 acre property off U.S. 221and Perrowville Road in the former Food Lion building in Forest.
The planning commission recommended approval of the special use permit in a 6-0 vote July 21.
The goal of the new facility, according to the special use permit application, is to provide housing for local senior citizen residents who live a more active lifestyle and wish to age in place in Bedford County.
The facility will have 80 private units and could house up to 95 residents, including some couples, said Brian Runk, co-founder of Runk & Pratt companies. An estimated 35 to 40 full-time employees and 20 to 25 part-time employees are expected to work at the facility.
“There’s a swim spa, there’s a gym. We’re really targeting that active senior that will hopefully go golfing at Ivy Hill Golf Club, that will walk, that will do things such as that,” Runk said. “We’re really not targeting the senior that’s going to be bedridden. In our program, there are other buildings that target that kind of population.”
The planning commission and applicant said there is no expected major impact on traffic in the area with the new construction. Two area residents spoke in favor of the proposed facility.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.