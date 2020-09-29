Bedford supervisors deny subdivision developer's request, OK senior facility in Forest

The eight original proffers included specifications on dimensions of homes and plots of land to be developed in the subdivision, materials that could be used to build the homes, and buffer requirements along property lines.

The original proffer modification application to the county from Orrison and Rosko, submitted in July, requested that all eight original proffers be abolished and there be no restrictions on what could be developed on the subject parcel.

Numerous neighborhood residents spoke against that request, with concern over a lack of parameters to control what might be developed in their community. The applicants agreed to modify the request and revised it as presented to supervisors on Monday, with the condition of residential development only. The Bedford County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the modified request on Aug. 18.

Supervisors and neighborhood residents both expressed concerns over the request on Monday.

“What type of precedent would we be setting if we approve [this]?” District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis asked.

District 4 Supervisor John Sharp said he did not believe it was right that the property owner who agreed to the conditions 15 years ago now wants to remove them.