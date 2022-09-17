Bedford supervisors discuss plans for old Montvale school

BEDFORD — The Montvale School Preservation Foundation presented an update to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on the former Montvale Elementary School at a recent board meeting.

Foundation President Roni Sutton asked the board to give the foundation until February to further come up with a strategic plan and apply for a planning grant to fix the roof over the library.

“Our plan is not to get this done in six months,” Sutton told the board Monday. “For us, the important thing is to give us the time to put a plan together.”

The former Montvale Elementary School, on U.S. 460 about a mile west of the current Montvale school, came into county ownership in 1996 following its closure. The foundation consists of residents within the Montvale community and supporters whose goal is to save the historic school.

Currently, the roof is leaking in several areas and getting the building dried is the foundation's top priority.

“My concern is how much it can withstand,” said District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson.

The foundation plans to meet with the county administrator, architect and general property manager to produce a schematic plan and partnership agreement between the foundation and Bedford County, with the goal of submitting an application for a planning grant in the amount of $100,000.

District 4 Supervisor and board chair John Sharp said he would like to do his due diligence on the grant.

“I need to know where this path leads before I start going down the path,” Sharp said.

Other plans the foundation presented to the board included determining the total cost for roof replacement or permanent repair; cleaning and patching holes in the roof to temporarily stop the leaking; working with the county to determine how to align plans with repairs to the library area with the goal to expand the Montvale Library; and developing a long-term lease and management agreement between the foundation and Bedford County.

A number of years ago, the property where the school sits was almost sold . Sharp mentioned the board would love to have it as a community asset but cannot wait another 12 years for repairs and restoration.

“We can’t just go on indefinitely,” Sharp said.

The foundation's five-year plan from 2023-2028 includes developing a comprehensive master plan; beginning construction on the roof with the front of the building and gym repair being their first priorities; developing partnerships with local providers to create an adult day care center; exploring the potential for health and dental clinics for needy families; renovating the kitchen and developing a plan for regular use of the space; and developing partnerships with vendors or other interested parties to create space for a child care center.

The foundation also will look to apply for a $1 million construction grant in the summer of 2023.

“If it’s done in a certain way and not going to cost the county millions of dollars, then OK,” Sharp said during the presentation.

The board did not vote or make any decisions following the presentation.

District 3 Supervisor and Vice Chair Charla Bansley said it's going to take more than just grants to complete this project.

“You’re going to have to do a lot to get this done,” Bansley said.

Sutton stressed to the board not to tear down the building.

“The most important thing that we need is time,” Sutton said. “There’s passion in Montvale about saving this facility.”