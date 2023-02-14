BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has unanimously authorized county staff to apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant.

The grant program “funds roadway planning and capital construction projects with significant local or regional impact,” county documentation said.

Bedford County staff met recently with the Central Virginia Planning District Committee, Franklin County staff and the West Piedmont Planning Division Committee to discuss potentially partnering on a planning application targeting the U.S. 122 corridor. The route runs through Bedford and Franklin counties.

With ongoing growth, particularly in the Moneta area, observed along this corridor since the last U.S. 122 study was conducted in 2003, the time has come for an updated study of the route, Bedford County staff said.

This study would include evaluating land use along the corridor, examining how features such as sidewalks and bike lanes might be incorporated and looking at ways to improve functionality and safety as the area continues to grow. The RAISE grant would fund a study on this corridor, but no construction or “turning dirt.”

“This would give us an opportunity to update that study, look at safety and access improvements along the corridor, and update recommendations for [U.S.] 122,” Erik Smedley, Bedford County engineer, said at Monday's board of supervisors meeting.

The RAISE grant is fully funded for rural localities, so no local match would be required, according to county documentation. Staff anticipate no more than $1 million in money if the grant is awarded, to be split between Franklin and Bedford counties. It is a reimbursement-style grant, Smedley said.

The localities would have until 2027 to obligate the funds and until 2030 to spend them, should the grant be awarded and the localities accept it, Smedley said. Bedford County should know by June whether the RAISE grant will be awarded for the collaborative projects.

Smedley also said the planning application would seek additional funding to support development of full concept designs for “priority locations” along the U.S. 122 corridor, with could be used to pursue things like SmartScale grants in the future. Such additional funding would focus on the Hales Ford Bridge and the Smith Mountain Lake areas, staff said. This location is a high priority for Bedford County due to its “significant growth and crash history.”

The most recent cost estimate for the study and design services related to the corridor study is $1.6 million, Smedley said.

The board will determine at a later date whether the county will accept money from this reimbursement-style grant and pursue the study of the U.S. 122 corridor.

Farmers market at old school

Also during Monday’s meeting, the board approved a request by the Montvale School Preservation Foundation to establish a farmers market at the old Montvale School in Moneta, which is owned by the county.

The site will be leased starting in April for the operation of a farmers market, said Doug Coffman, director of public works.

Coffman said the farmers market would not turn into a flea market, per restrictions set by the foundation. Fresh produce, baked goods and local artisan products are among items that could be available.

It is “intended as a farmers market with first-use goods, not re-sale of antique or vintage items,” Coffman said.

The Montvale School Preservation Foundation is pursuing the preservation and revitalization of the old Montvale school site, including trying to get a new roof, and find the best ways to repurpose the space and turn it into a community asset.