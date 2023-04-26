BEDFORD — Facing a divided crowd against and in support of a real estate tax increase, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 Monday to adopt a tax rate of 41 cents per $100 of assessed value.

While technically a 9-cent drop from the current rate of 50 cents per $100 of assessed value, the county is coming off a reassessment year where property values increased 31%, according to data provided by County Administrator Robert Hiss. A 38-cent rate would bring in the same amount of tax revenue and not levy an effective increase, a measure many residents voiced support of during a public hearing Monday that drew more than 20 speakers.

Some of those speakers, however, felt the 3-cent tax increase is warranted to meet growing needs, particularly for Bedford County Public Schools. Edgar Tuck, the board’s chair, and supervisors John Sharp, Mickey Johnson and Tammy Parker voted in favor of the 41-cent rate while board members Tommy Scott, Bob Davis and Charla Bansley opposed.

Hiss said the value of one cent has jumped from $895,000 to $1.2 million as a result of reassessment and the budgeted tax revenues forecasted in the fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins July 1, is set to go from $45 million to $45.7 million, the positive difference coming from new residential and commercial growth in the county.

The $3.6 million from the tax increase is going toward capital projects with a combined value of $55.1 million. Those projects include $14.5 million to close the county landfill, $5 million to renovate and expand the department of social services offices, $6.5 million in canopies for Liberty High and Staunton River high schools, $13.7 million in auditorium renovations at those two schools, $1.8 million for a new gym at Bedford Primary School, $6 million for a bus garage for the schools and $7.6 million in athletic facility improvements.

Robert Ashwell, a Staunton River High School teacher, said the Staunton River school community “ever mindful of the costs” has only asked for improvements promised many years ago from county officials.

Forest resident Isaiah Knight spoke out against the tax increase and speaking to the schools’ canopies project said it’s not the government’s responsibility to make sure children don’t arrive to school with wet hair from rain, adding it is parents’ responsibility to buy them an umbrella.

“In such grave economic times the folks in this community are all making hard financial decisions in their homes,” Knight said. “Why can’t this elected body emulate their constituents? Why can’t frivolous spending be curtailed?

Knight concluded by imploring supervisors: “Please don’t take money from my neighbors.”

Sherry Given, a theater teacher at SRHS, addressed the board on limited space issues at the school. “… When you’re running four programs out of two rooms that you share with everybody else, you need more space,” Given told supervisors. “I ask that you consider funding for future students.”

Multiple speakers talked of heavy past investments the county has made in the Forest attendance zone, particularly for Jefferson Forest High School, while they said needs in the Liberty and Staunton River zones have gone unmet for years.

Jason Johnson, a former Bedford County School Board member who represented the Staunton River area, said his mother in upcoming weeks will be among those celebrating SRHS’s 60th anniversary and there’s many needs that need to be addressed for that school.

“The time is finally right to focus on the auditoriums at Staunton River and Liberty high schools,” Johnson said. “These are projects long overdue … Now it’s time to support our students on the south side and the town of Bedford and the long overdue auditorium renovations would be a fantastic place to start.”

County resident Janet Robey spoke of the rising costs of groceries, heating homes, gas and insurance and asked the board to not raise taxes on behalf of those less fortunate.

“So when real estate taxes go up, business will pass on to us, the consumers, that additional expense,” Robey said.

Alysia Barrell Wood, who described herself as a proud 1991 graduate of Liberty High School, said the auditorium renovation at that school and new gym at the primary school are needs and not wants.

“They are essential,” she said in supporting the 41-cent rate. “Do it for our children. They are our future.”

Felicia Ray, a Staunton River parent, said Jefferson Forest is an "awesome" facility to visit and students at SRHS come back and wonder when it will be their turn for such nice facilities.

“It’s Liberty and Staunton River’s turn," Ray said. "I’m a Staunton River girl but I am rooting for Liberty today …”

Sarah Mayhew, who has three children in the Liberty zone, said times are tough for many financially but children are “suffering with subpar conditions” in schools.

“However, it is not my job to say whether our needs warrant a tax increase, but I am saying our kids, the future, are worth it,” Mayhew said.

She said the children are worth whatever it takes for the board of supervisors and Bedford County School Board to work together amicably to meet needs and determine what is essential. “The detail I do know is my kids’ success and safety is essential,” she said.

Moneta resident Wendell Johnson said he favors the equalized tax rate because many families are suffering economically during the administration of President Joe Biden. He added the $6 million price tag for canopies is “crazy.”

“The government never has enough money,” Johnson said. “We can’t afford to keep giving the government money.”

County resident Jeff Secrest told supervisors many county residents have tightened their belts fiscally. “Our county government needs to do the same.”

Jennifer Shutt, a county resident, asked how long the county can keep kicking the can down the road when it comes to investments in schools’ capital needs.

“I think our students and their educators deserve the very best we can give them and if we can look these children and teachers in the eye and tell them that they don’t deserve to learn and work in a safe, attractive and up-to-date space because we were too cheap to provide it, I think that says a great deal about our priorities and our character,” Shutt said.

Hiss said the county government has absorbed 6% operational inflation, or $1.3 million, and the proposed budget is $65,000 less than the current fiscal year. Citing the Virginia Commission on Local Government, Hiss said in the cumulative tax burden on citizens, including taxes and other locally sourced revenue, the county ranked the lowest out of 133 local governments each of the past three years and consistently ranked in the lowest six since 2011.

Bansley said she doesn’t think the county should “sneak in” a tax increase during a reassessment year and, while she knows the county has many needs, she doesn’t think the rate increase should be done when families are struggling.

“Let’s do the responsible thing, help people now, wait for some of these projects we have been working towards to bring in more money,” Bansley said.

Supervisor Mickey Johnson said he loves the county and won’t do anything he doesn’t think is in the county’s best interest. He said he doesn’t like paying more and his home has gone up $90,000 in value.

“In this situation we’ve got needs,” he said of why he supports the 41-cent rate.

Sharp spoke of the negative effects of inflation and said the Biden administration “handing out money like candy” has created an economic environment unlike any the county has seen in 40 years.

“We wouldn’t even be considering it and we wouldn’t have this discussion tonight … if it wasn’t for the Biden administration’s inflation, but unfortunately, that’s where we find ourselves,” Sharp said. “We’ve tried to keep things in check. It’s very few dollars we have any control over whatsoever.”

Supervisor Tommy Scott criticized the school board’s management of finances, adding: “They’re the ones who are not doing the students right — it’s not the board of supervisors.” He spoke against the $12.5 million combined for the bus garage and canopies at the two schools and he feels cost estimates are too high and could be lowered.

“I don’t know why we’re rushing to [raise the tax rate] unless we are trying to hide behind the screen of an equalized rate,” Scott said.

Scott said the only way he would support a tax increase is if someone could show him there’s no waste in the local government and no other route was available and it hasn’t happened yet.

“You know as well as I do, when you grow the government you lose your liberties,” Scott said. “The government is not your sugar daddy. I’d like to retract that and say the taxpayers are not your sugar daddy. … I’m not going to ask these people to tighten their belt unless the government is ready to tighten their belt and I don’t think we’ve done anything close to tightening our belt.”

Supervisor Bob Davis said capital projects outlined are “grossly inflated” and also criticized spending decisions on the schools’ side.

Board member Tammy Parker said the rising costs of solid waste operations, which is exasperated by a growing population, has led to a general fund revenue transfer in recent years being used to absorb deficits in that area.

“Robbing Peter to pay Paul only works temporarily,” Parker said. “At some point you have to pay Peter back.”

Parker said so much of the county’s money is tied up in debt service and the county’s borrowing power has been negatively affected by past decisions. She added the gym at the primary school taking so long to be done is “ridiculous.”

“That should have been done years ago and I’m absolutely supporting a gym at Bedford Primary School and I’m going to support the auditorium at Liberty and Staunton River,” Parker said.

She agreed there with some residents’ comments of disparity in the school zones, to the benefit of the Forest area.

Tuck said the county has been fiscally sound for many years and is among the most effective localities in the state in making its dollars stretch.

“This low tax culture is not going to change if we vote not to equalize the real estate rate this year,” Tuck said. “We must look beyond the next 12 months in order to preserve this low tax culture we all enjoy in this county. If we do not anticipate the unfolding needs and prepare accordingly for meeting those challenges, I believe we would be derelict in the performance of our duties.”

County departments have worked diligently to absorb inflationary pressures on the cost to operate, Tuck said.

“The line of thought that we can cut our way to a financial position to afford these exploding demands on our finances is simply not realistic,” he said.

Tuck said he is not worried about the next election but rather where the county will be positioned in upcoming years.

“I cannot support an equalized rate knowing what we’re facing in the next four years,” Tuck said. “We have to take care of these issues now and cannot afford to keep deferring them until what we hope is a better time to deal with them.”