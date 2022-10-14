Bedford supervisors narrowly OK grant application related to old Montvale school

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors this past week approved, on a 4-3 vote, the submission of a grant application that, if awarded, would fund planning-related services for the old Montvale school.

A group of citizens formed the Montvale School Preservation Foundation with the goal of preserving and transforming the old Montvale Elementary School — which is on U.S. 460 about a mile west of the current Montvale school and which came into county ownership in 1996 following its closure — into a usable community asset. The school was built in the 1930s but has sustained water damage and other forms of dilapidation over time. The group recently has been working on fixing the roof.

Numerous ideas for potential usage have been brought forward by the citizen group, including a community event center, a medical clinic that would make health care much closer and more accessible for residents of the remote area, or an adult day care facility.

The foundation, through the Roanoke-based Hill Studio community planning and design company, filled out an application for an industrial revitalization fund planning grant up to $100,000 that would pay for architectural engineering and master planning for the building. This would include conceptual designs for the space, and identify potential remodeling or repair needs in addition to general assessments and budgeting services, according to Bedford County Director of Public Works Doug Coffman.

“Part of the purpose of this grant is to really take a thorough look at this as a project and try to make sure that it’s the right choice, the right method, the right use, and try to get all the right boxes checked to make sure that it’s a solid project,” Coffman said.

Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator, said Tuesday one of the benefits of this grant, should it be awarded, would be the building being properly assessed, and its possible uses could be narrowed down depending on those results.

Hiss added the knowledge gained through engineering and planning services could also provide more accurate cost estimates on necessary renovations, repairs, and potential construction costs, which would aid the county in figuring out how — and if — to move forward with a project on the building.

Supervisors have previously discussed selling the old Montvale school, and allowing someone else to invest in it — an endeavor they have said would cost a good amount of money, given the water damage and other structural issues the building currently has. Demolishing the building altogether has also been discussed. Until recently, however, no concrete plans were made nor were actions taken on doing anything with the property.

District 4 Supervisor and board chair John Sharp, District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley, and District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott voted against approval of the grant application as it was presented on Tuesday, wanting some of the language in the document to be revised before sending it.

Their main concern was the language in certain responses to questions about the proposed project in the grant application sounded as if Bedford County, which owns the old Montvale school, was overcommitting to seeing redevelopment through all the way beyond mere planning, conceptual designs, and engineering assessment. They did not want the county to end up roped into a project that could potentially amount to millions of dollars over time when they are not all sure if that is an investment they want to make.

“I just don’t want to find myself in a legal quandary where I’ve overstated an application on a grant in order to win a grant, when I don’t believe we’re being completely honest with our application,” Sharp said. “If we overstate it — which I believe some of this is overstated — we’ve been untruthful, and I don’t want to be untruthful in an application for a grant up to $100,000.”

Scott said he hoped the preservation foundation would be successful in the project they are pursuing but worried the county would be locking itself into a multimillion-dollar endeavor.

Hiss said the grant, if awarded, should not make the county beholden to any further steps beyond the site engineering and planning phase, since the grant is specifically for those services and nothing more. In other words, the county could pivot on the direction the board and administrators take with the Montvale school. Selling it or demolishing it, for instance, could still be potential options without violating grant usage requirements. However, he also told the board the language in the application could be “massaged” and “softened” to allay some of the board members’ concerns.

District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis, who represents Montvale within that district, was a staunch supporter of the proposed project and of submitting the grant application to pursue it. He did not see the need for any amendments to the language in question.

“There is a true need for some such building in Montvale, that community event center. I couldn’t tell you how many miles it is from Bedford to Montvale, but it’s a long trip for those folks who live out in that area,” Davis said. “I think we should be supporting the folks in Montvale to bring that to fruition.”

District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker reminded her colleagues the grant being applied for was strictly for planning and engineering services and did not represent a commitment on the county’s part to see any project through beyond those steps.

District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson also supported the grant application as presented, saying the Montvale school group should be given the chance to make something of the building. He said the group, in his opinion, knew both the risks and opportunities.

“We are committed to seeing it through to the extent that the grant applies to it. It doesn’t mean that we’re committed to seeing it through to some final product; just to the purpose of the grant,” Johnson said.

District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck said he felt pursuing a grant for engineering and planning assessments was an important part of due diligence the Montvale school group was undertaking. Without this step, he said the county would just continue “chasing their tails” on the question of what to do with the property. As such, he — with Johnson, Davis, and Parker — voted in favor of approving the submission of the application without amendments or language revisions.

The future of the Montvale school will continue to be discussed and explored as developments occur.