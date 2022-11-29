Bedford supervisors OK lake development after public hearing draws dozens

BEDFORD — Two special use permits to develop a proposed RV site and other lakeside amenities in Moneta were approved Monday in split votes by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.

Stewart Garland of Richmond, with the services of Amy Seipp of Accupoint Surveying and Design in Lynchburg, applied for permits to develop a campground site on two properties totaling 43 acres in Moneta.

One parcel of land, measuring 27 acres, already features a marina and the Halesford Harbour Inn. The new developments will be an expansion and continuation of amenities and facilities already in place, divided by Virginia 122 into what the developers and nearby residents call the East and West sides.

The Halesford Harbour area development has been underway since 2019, the developers said Monday. Plans call for about 18 acres to be used for campsites made for RVs on the east side. Recreational amenity areas proposed would take up about 10 acres.

The campground site proposal for the East side development included space for up to 132 recreational vehicle campsites, a pool, a recreation center, a pond, and a proposed three-tier stacked boat storage across the road on the West waterfront access side which was later nixed by a condition supervisors added in their vote on the permits.

The West side development currently has 133 RV sites, plus about 110 boats belonging to these campers, according to documentation and the developers.

The RV sites are intended to function as long-term rentals, according to developers.

The land parcels are zoned Planned Commercial Development (PCD) and Corridor Overlay. One plot in question is already developed with a campground use, and the other had a boat repair shop which is currently not operating, according to county documents analyzing the applications.

Based on VDOT traffic analyses, conceptual plans for the site include the addition of left turn lanes both northbound and southbound off Moneta Road: at Campers Paradise Trail — the northern site entrance — and at the southern site entrance off Moneta Road and Kaseys Lakeview Drive. Seipp said these are concept plans to be fine-tuned as development and site planning moves forward.

Dozens of residents attended Monday's public hearing. Several spoke against the proposed development, as they had during the county’s October planning commission meeting where the special use permit applications were presented. Primary concerns centered around traffic issues, potential water pollution and congestion, overall incompatibility with the surrounding area, noise, and short-term rentals.

The East and West sides of the development are divided by U.S. 122. Residents who spoke said they feared an increase in traffic crashes or wrecks, and hazardous road conditions with the proposed development, because the water can only be accessed from the West side — across the busy road from the proposed East RV campsite area. Those who rent a site would have to cross 122 in order to get to and from the lake and West side amenities.

Robert Young, who lives within sight of the development area, said he already has had some close calls driving on Moneta Road. He said visibility tends to be poor, making it difficult to see far enough away to know whether it is safe to turn onto 122, and said many people speed through that area.

Paula Pitcher, who also lives near the proposed development, said she understands the area is a commercial one and she is not opposed to commercial development there; she just wanted any commercial development to be made thoughtfully, with more attention given to safety and citizen concerns.

Steve Pitcher, who said he spoke on behalf of himself and a group of other neighbors near the development site, likewise said none of the residents were opposed to development itself, but this proposal was not it; they wanted to see it done correctly, with more safety issues addressed and greater consideration given to those who live there on a more permanent basis. Boat traffic increases on the water itself was another concern; he said the lake is already quite congested in the area near the proposed development.

“We are not opposed to development, but there are so many things here that go against everything that you have in your plan,” Pitcher said.

Pitcher said he was concerned about potential water contamination that could result from the campsite, whether from increased boat traffic or septic waste.

Seipp said the proposed campsite would be hooked up to public water with the Bedford Regional Water Authority, so water contamination was not expected, since there would be no septic fields that could fail and subsequently run into the lake.

Privacy of adjoining properties, increased boat traffic on the lake with one cove that is already heavily congested — possibly the busiest cove on the entire lake, according to District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck — and noise from boats and crowds were other concerns brought forth by residents.

One area resident, Robert Young, said he supported the development. Although he said he would not want this in his backyard, he said, “People have to have a place to go to.”

Several board members shared traffic concerns on U.S. 122 in discussing the special use permits, including the risk of drivers hitting a pedestrian. Most of the board's conversation focused on how East side RV park clients would access their boats on the West side across 122.

District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis said he was especially concerned about traffic impacts during peak season, roughly May through September.

District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker said she did not have an issue with the RV park proposal itself; her only reservation was people getting safely to and from the East side campsite and the West side, where the waterfront was.

“That is the one issue that I have a problem with,” she said.

District 4 Supervisor and board chair John Sharp also said the “East side is giving me a lot more heartburn.”

The board voted separately on each of the two special use permit applications.

Tuck moved to approve the permit for the West side development, with the added conditions that golf carts are prohibited from leaving the East side RV site, and a privacy fence is to be added in addition to an evergreen buffer. The motion passed 6-1, with District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson against.

Tuck also moved to approve the East side permit with added conditions meant to address the issues surrounding traffic and boat storage of East side RV park clients. The added conditions nixed the boat landing, beach area, and stacked boat storage from the developer’s proposed plan. Furthermore, those who rent an RV site on the East side development would have to use a public boat launch or marina elsewhere on the lake; East side campers would be barred from using the West side for their boat purposes, in an effort to mitigate traffic and hazardous impacts of it.

The motion passed 4-3, with District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley, District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott, Parker, and Tuck in favor and Davis, Johnson, and Sharp against.

The developers said they were amenable to having East side RV site occupants use public boat launches instead of the existing West side and also offered to put up a privacy fence.