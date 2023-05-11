BEDFORD — A Forest couple received the Bedford County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval Monday for a special use permit to keep using their property for a micro-wedding venue on Elkton Farm Road.

Mitchell and Megan Vaughan applied for the permit to operate Vaughan House on two acres in the 2800 block of Elkton Farm Road. A former full-time welding engineer, Vaughan said he and his wife “stumbled on an accidental venue” when they built a greenhouse on the property that resulted in them hosting the first wedding in 2020.

“We accidentally created a micro-wedding venue in our backyard,” Vaughan told the board. “Everything we do is small-scale … Our goal has always been and will always be to keep it as small as possible and intimate as possible.”

The business became well-used during the COVID-19 shutdown, with many venues not booking weddings, he said. In 2022, the couple learned a special use was needed to operate the site in a Medium Density Residential, R-2, zoned area.

Vaughan formally apologized to the board for not getting the permit in 2020 and said the couple are doing all they can to get the proper zoning in place. The application describes the venue as a micro-wedding site tucked within trees in a hidden garden-type setting that provides an intimate backdrop for guests and couples.

Vaughan said the venue operation creates little to no noise, and events go from one to four hours typically with no more than 50 guests. An already built metal shed is planned for use in conjunction with the greenhouse and outdoor activities area, he said.

Of events held at the site, 65% have drawn 10 people or less, and nearly 100% of operations are between the hours of noon and 9 p.m., according to Vaughan. A 12-vehicle parking limit is imposed, though the county allows 17, he said.

The meeting hall use in the permit includes banquets, receptions and weddings, according to the county department of community development. The venue is seasonal, from the end of April to late October; hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Uber and shuttle service is required if a booked event exceeds 40 people. An on-site coordinator monitors sound, parking, lighting, guests and other issues.

“We do feel that even though we are small, we do provide an impact from a county business revenues business standpoint,” Vaughan told supervisors. “Our gross receipts have doubled each year since 2020 and are projected to do the same. ... Local resources and small businesses we utilize for our events also bring additional revenue.”

The couple has a vast vendor list of locally owned business it uses for events, he said.

“We strive to maintain the neighborhood setting and environment that we live in by putting self-imposed restrictions on our operation to ensure that our neighborhood maintains the element of peace and tranquility that drew those on Elkton Farm Road …” Vaughan told supervisors. “This is what we do for a living.”

In three years, the venue has not drawn a single noise complaint, he said. The couple intends to eventually offer a short-term rental on a structure on the site and is pursuing plans for a non-shared driveway and a new entrance.

Benjamin Hefner, whose parents live next door to the venue, said during a public hearing Monday he has witnessed large events spanning multiple days there and estimates more than 70 vehicle trips per event.

“It is simply unsafe, aggravating and unacceptable,” Hefner said. “Ask yourself: would you want to deal with this on your single main road, much less your own driveway? I would not. In addition, I feel it’s unsafe to bring a large population of the general public into a neighborhood.”

He said he has seen the stress it has caused his parents, and he would never consider buying a property with such a “circus” next door.

“Commercial businesses should not be conducted in a neighborhood,” Hefner said. “It is where people want to peacefully live, not be made feel unsafe or bothered by strangers, noise and traffic.”

His father, Karl Hefner, said he has almost been struck a few times by vehicles coming to and from the venue. He also voiced concerns over whether the septic system can handle the amount of guests at the venue.

“I feel my rights are being violated and my property being devalued,” Hefner said, further voicing frustrations the county is allowing it to happen.

His wife, Mary Hefner, said the venue is a commercial for-profit business in a residential neighborhood, a use she doesn’t feel should be permitted. She said she has seen 35 cars there and is bothered by the noise and traffic, which she describes as constant.

“I do not want all this traffic and strangers in my residential neighborhood,” Mary Hefner said. “I don’t know these people; every day new groups.”

Of the 14 people who spoke during the hearing, nine were in support of the venue, with many calling the Vaughans a hard-working couple who is making the county better and who goes above and beyond to meet legal requirements while respecting neighbors’ privacy.

“I have seen their business flourish over the years,” Allison Brenner, a Bedford resident, said. “If more people had the boldness to follow their dreams like Mitch and Meghan and leave their property better than when they purchased it, that is something to be valued in our community. The Vaughans have this knack for making everything they touch something beautiful. This is such a unique and wonderful thing to have in our community.”

Steve Ripley, a next door neighbor, said he is the most affected as far as proximity to the venue and he is all for it continuing. He told supervisors he has lived beside them for years and didn’t even know weddings were held there until recently.

“When you look up definition of great neighbors, it’s these people,” Ripley said. “… They have done nothing but do everything that people have asked and made their area beautiful. They are increasing our home values by what they are doing.”

Ripley said his son has earned extra money photographing at the venue and the couple’s road frontage is probably the most beautiful on Elkton Farm Road.

“Disallowing this is going to hurt Bedford County. We are a growing community. That’s what we want,” Ripley said. “This is a small mom-and-[pop] that does not hurt Bedford County … all it does is help us as a community, bring in more people, more tax dollars … The trains are a whole lot louder than what’s going on over there. Let’s talk about the railroad if you want to talk about noise. I’ve never once heard anything from over there.”

Chad Dalton, of Forest, said he would provide security for the venue “dirt cheap” and said the couple is trying to mind their own business while operating a venue peacefully.

“If they are not allowed to have their business, it’s a travesty,” Dalton said.

Elkton Farm resident Doug Atkinson said the road is narrow and more vehicle use is a concern.

“Increased traffic on that road, I feel, is a negative impact to our area,” Atkinson said. “I just feel like the potential for the commercial activity is going to greatly increase. My concern is just the increase in business.”

Colin Atkinson also expressed concern with more people coming into the area.

“Our desire is to maintain a peaceful and secluded neighborhood of ours as a residential area, and we believe a business like this would open the door, not just in the immediate, but also the future, for various business, liability and nuisance concerns,” he said.

Devon Wills, of Evington, said the venue helps the local economy.

“I have personally experienced the benefits of this venue with my local business,” Willis said. “It has put food on my table.”

Caleb Bold, of Evington, said the Vaughans are friendly, accommodating, thoughtful and considerate in creating a memorable experience for guests.

“I almost think of them as like State Farm: Like a good neighbor they are always there,” Bold said.

The Bedford County Planning Commission in April voted 4-2 to recommend denial of the special use permit request.

Supervisor Bob Davis said he was impressed with the business model but would have recommended a more remote location, expressing concern with impact on neighbors and the venue outgrowing itself. Davis and Supervisor Mickey Johnson, though initially leaning against approval, changed course as the board further discussed the permit.

Supervisor Tammy Parker said she visited the site and described the backyard as “immaculate.” She directly observed noise from passing trains nearby.

“To me, the expectation of privacy when you live on a train track is diminished,” Parker said.

The property is completely enclosed with trees and fencing, Parker said, adding her belief the current R-2 zoning for that area is not correct and it’s more of an agricultural-residential setting, not a subdivision.

Supervisor John Sharp said the special use permit process limiting vehicles and the number of guests provides protection, adding the couple legally would have to recommend another venue to any event exceeding 50 people. He commended the Vaughans on running a successful business, saying, “I can’t imagine better neighbors.”

“This country is built on hard work and capitalism,” Sharp added. “What they’ve done is the epitome of that.”