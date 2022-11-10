Bedford supervisors OK permit to develop rural retreat and event venue

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approved a special use permit that will allow Spring Lake Farm to become the place the property owners have long envisioned: a rural retreat and event venue to share with others.

A two-phase development plan was presented by Ralph Leland Merritt, with his son David Merritt, in an application for a special use permit to construct a “camp, campground, and conference center” on a little more than 42 acres, accessed off Rucker Road, or state road 806 in Moneta. The farm includes a lake.

The first phase, according to the documentation, would include an event center and pub, a new boathouse, an 800-square-foot family cabin, four executive suites at approximately 1,800 square feet each, and up to eight fishing villas. The second phase would add six garden cottages of about 900 square feet each, a log chapel, a mercantile/bakery facility, a teahouse, a fishing shop and an “aquaculture area.”

A walking trail system already is on the property and would be an additional amenity for the proposed redevelopment of the farm.

Tent camping would be considered an accessory/ancillary feature, if anyone renting a unit wished to sleep outdoors and decided to pitch a tent next to their cabin. No RVs or similar vehicles would be permitted, per a condition added by the board, a preference also shared by the applicants.

Overall, the two phases would take three to five years to complete, said David Merritt, whose background is in outdoor education and building. Events could host up to 250 people.

Craig Balzer, a semi-retired architect of Balzer and Associates in Roanoke who has been working with the Merritts, said what impressed him most about the father and son was their desire to share their beautiful rural property with others; the primary motivation was not to turn a profit, as it so often is with developers.

The Merritts are finally taking steps to make their years-long vision for the property a reality.

The application described plan for the property as “a gentlemen’s farm suited for a visiting governor.” Between the late 1950s and early 1960s, the property’s former owner — a Bill Adams of Roanoke — hosted former governor J. Lindsay Almond there. The application said the proposed development is partly to further Adams’ vision for the place, with “a European flair and an increase in occupancy for overnight guests, dining and weddings.”

“Imagine the Hotel Roanoke, if you will, broken down into little cabin-sized pieces, but... it looks like a little European village,” David Merritt said. “I think it would be a very, very special destination for Bedford County.”

Weddings and some music events already have been hosted on the location, the Merritts said, and a log structure currently on the farm has been used as an Airbnb. The operation would lend itself to agritourism, as well as add fine accommodations and dining to the county, David Merritt said.

According to David Merritt, the farm's closest neighbor, who lives on an adjoining property, said they did not hear noise or otherwise get disturbed by any previous events at Spring Lake Farm.

Two people spoke in favor of the proposed development at Spring Lake Farm, and one person raised a traffic-related concern.

Heather Murray, a local resident who lives further down Rucker Road from Spring Lake Farm, said she was concerned about how much dust traffic might kick up from the gravel portion of this road, especially if an event accommodating up to 250 people were held at the farm.

District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck said according to the directions given to guests, the farm entrance came before Rucker Road turned to gravel, so gravel dust should not be a concern.

Stephanie and Jonathan Warren, residents of Roanoke and friends of David Merritt for several years, got married at Spring Lake Farm. Both spoke in favor of the proposed development Monday night.

“I relish the opportunity in the near future to watch my husband teach his young daughter how to fish in the lake,” Stephanie Warren said. “When I attended the ribbon-cutting presentation put on by Balzer and Associates, I understood the vision for Spring Lake Farm to be working with the land in such a way to create appreciation for the natural state of the land itself, while incorporating a variety of high-class experiences for patrons. Spring Lake Farm is a rare gem for someone looking to escape the busyness of life and experience an old-world farm feel.”

With the special use permit unanimously approved by the board, the Merritts can proceed with the development of Spring Lake Farm.