Bedford supervisors OK school's athletic fields, land for medical office

BEDFORD — Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy will gain three athletic fields thanks to a special use permit the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved unanimously Monday.

The special use permit was approved with District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck and District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson abstaining, as they are members of the Eastlake Community Church in Moneta, the entity that applied for the permit.

Eastlake Community Church, which sponsors Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, applied for a special use permit with Bedford County to allow “Educational Facilities, Primary, Secondary” for construction of three new athletic fields on properties the church owns off Hendricks Store Road and Timberwood Lane in Moneta.

Proposed amenities on the property include two baseball fields and one football and soccer field, with an evergreen tree buffer along property borders, according to the church’s current concept plan.

The Bedford County Planning Commission recommended approval of the project on March 16 after a public hearing where no residents spoke, according to meeting records.