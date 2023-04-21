BEDFORD — With costs of solid waste disposal projected to result in rising deficits for Bedford County over the next six years, the board of supervisors is looking at options that may include deviating from a plan to close the county’s landfill.

The board received a solid waste analysis during a work session Monday that shows a deficit of $2.6 million in the proposed fiscal year budget set to take effect July 1. A $2.1 million transfer from the county’s general fund has brought the deficit to just more than $493,300 and cash reserves in the solid waste fund can cover that, according to Ashley Anderson, the county’s director of fiscal management.

After the ’24 fiscal year that reserve balance won’t be sufficient enough to cover the deficit, Anderson said. In fiscal year 2025, the deficit is set to grow to $660,700 and increases incrementally to a high of $1.3 million in fiscal year 2029 with the general fund transfer remaining at $2.1 million per year through that span, the analysis report shows.

The county is in the process of closing the landfill on Falling Creek Road and operates a transfer station where waste is hauled outside the county.

Supervisor Bob Davis asked County Administrator Robert Hiss if there is any room for discussion to reopen the landfill considering the solid waste expenditures are far outpacing operating revenues over the next six years. He suggested looking at opening a new landfill cell as an option.

“Either way, it’s a double-edged sword. It’s costly,” Davis said of burying waste in the landfill or using the transfer station. “But getting a new cell open … and continuing the landfill is something we should explore.”

Davis asked for an updated cost analysis in keeping the landfill, which according to county officials has at least 50 years of lifespan, in operation.

“Who knows how these costs are going to continue to escalate?” Davis said. "I think we would be doing our taxpayers a disservice if we don’t look at the possibility of opening a new cell and continuing with the landfill. No matter how you slice it, it’s going to be expensive. I think we should look at reopening the landfill.”

Hiss said a past study by a local engineering firm that led to the transfer station’s implementation did not factor in 8% inflation costs. It was “technically less expensive” to go the transfer station route years ago, but inflation has changed things, Hiss added.

The question for the board to consider is how to spend money in regard to solid waste disposal long-term, he said.

“The transfer station model is fairly predictable,” Hiss said.

Hiss compared a landfill operation to a heart monitor in terms of spending, noting it can stay flat and suddenly spike. Running a landfill gives more options on the revenue side whereas a transfer station model is at the mercy of hauling sites and their tipping fees, which is subject to change.

“To me, that’s a big concern,” Davis said.

The county’s permit to run the landfill is still active and, to keep it so, the landfill has to be used in some capacity for waste disposal, according to county staff. The advantage to a landfill is more control over costs but another factor to consider is the unknown costs, according to the discussion.

Up until a few years ago, the solid waste fund was a self-sustaining enterprise fund, but now general fund money is transferred to cover solid waste expenses.

The board discussed the rising costs of solid waste and government needs while weighing tax increases on residents. Due to a reassessment, real estate property values are skyrocketing, causing the board recently to advertise a 41 cent tax rate per $100 of assessed value for an April 24 public hearing.

While technically a 9-cent drop from the current rate of 50 cents, a 41-cent rate if enacted would be an increase since the “equalized” rate to generate the same revenue with the reassessed values is 38 cents. Each cent of real estate tax equals $1.2 million, according to the county, and if approved the added 3 cents worth of revenue would go toward $55.1 million in proposed capital projects.

Closing the landfill at $14.5 million is part of those projects, along with $5 million in social services department office renovations and expansions, $6.5 million in canopies for Liberty and Staunton River high schools, $13.7 million in auditorium renovations at those two same schools, a $1.8 million gym for Bedford Primary School, a $6 million bus garage for the Bedford school system and $7.6 million in athletic facility improvements for schools.

“There’s so many unknowns,” Supervisor Charla Bansley said of solid waste costs. “And yet, we’re talking about increasing people’s taxes …”

Anderson told supervisors she views the current trajectory of closing the landfill and using the general fund transfer for solid waste over the next six years is the best-case scenario as far as costs.

Supervisor John Sharp suggested the county again look into the expense of an incinerator to burn solid waste when possible.

“At least we should investigate it,” Sharp said. “These numbers are just outrageous and they’re not getting better.”

Supervisor Tommy Scott said he feels some capital improvement line items with large price tags in the Bedford County Public Schools’ budget could be cut back or postponed. Scott also said he thinks the county government should look across the board at ways to cut to get through a current climate of rising costs from inflation.

“We just need to tighten our belts, come up with some ways to cut $2.5 million out of our budget so we don’t have to raise taxes,” Scott said.

Scott said he’s confident if the board instructed Hiss to find $2.5 million in cuts he could do so, though he may not want to. Addressing state agencies regulating the county in areas such as solid waste, Scott during the work session criticized fees and rules he feels are overly restrictive.

“They put so many fees on you that you can’t afford to do what’s right,” Scott said.

Bansley suggested decreasing the $35 million in the board’s contribution to the school system, noting areas in personnel and administration in the schools' budget she feels are excessive.

“There are places we can find to cut,” Bansley said. “All we’re hearing is we need to increase taxes … we have real needs in this county besides schools.”

After a fellow supervisor pointed out the county board can’t instruct the Bedford County School Board how to spend its money, Bansley expressed a desire for the school board to “cut the waste” in administrative line items.

“It sure could be used in other places in the county,” Bansley said.

Hiss said county administration looks for areas to cut, adding the county government is in a great financial position.

Bansley, who recently voted against advertising a 41-cent tax rate above the equalized rate, said many taxpayers are hurting.

"I want to help them out," she said.