Bedford supervisors vote down proposed RV park

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors denied a proposed RV campsite in a 4-2 vote this week.

William Pearson of North Carolina applied to rezone a 58-acre land parcel on Hardy Road and Old Station Loop, in the Hardy area, from Low Density Residential (R-1) to Agricultural/Residential (AR) and simultaneously applied for a special use permit to establish campground use on the property. The acreage is currently undeveloped.

Rezoning would have been required in order to obtain the related special use permit.

Pearson, who has developed a few other RV parks in different states, had not yet closed on purchasing the subject property when he came before the board, preferring to see whether the proposed project would move forward before committing to buying the land.

The proposed project’s engineer, William Yeager, said a goal was to make some “profitable use” out of the land rather than see it go “fallow.” Their vision was a “high-caliber type of RV park,” with the notion of boosting the local economy and capitalizing on a “COVID craze” of people purchasing RVs.

The RV park, according to the application, would have consisted of up to 100 campsites for recreational vehicles, two bathhouses, a maintenance/office building, a camp store, community center building, various roads, parking areas, and driveways, laundry facilities, and a pool with a covered deck. The sites would have included underground utilities for water, power, and a pump station outlet. Spaces would have been leased for long-term rentals like those who live in an RV for the summer.

Several area residents spoke against the proposed development on Monday, as they did at the Aug. 2 meeting of the planning commission. The primary concerns centered around wildlife disturbance, traffic and noise, overall incompatibility with the surrounding area, and worries about impacts on a historic residence on an adjoining property.

The public boat launch nearby, which the proposed RV park plans indicated it would make use of, already has significant use and consequently significant noise, according to Jordan Mitchell, Bedford County’s director of community development and other residents. There was concern increased usage brought by an RV park would make conditions with the boat ramp worse.

Jim Gregory, a resident near the subject land, raised concerns over inadequate infrastructure and generally unideal environmental conditions to support an RV park on this particular location.

From a field area Gregory said floods two or three feet during rains, to bad luck drilling wells that yield thanks to bedrock, to cracked pipes, to sewer and water capability problems to support such a facility, to vernal pools, there were myriad issues that would not make an RV park feasible.

Gregory said a previous developer who had considered a project on the land Gregory now owns backed out because almost nothing like houses or even trailers can be supported on this location.

Gregory also worried about incompatibility with the surrounding historic sites, including the Hardy House, where the community got its namesake. The house is in the running for historic designation, Gregory added.

“We’re just trying to make money here, is what it looks like to me,” Gregory said of the developer's proposal.

Dave Hogan, another resident who lives near the site, said he has no opposition to RV parks, and owns an RV himself — but the proposal presented Monday “offers very little to Bedford County,” he said.

Hogan added the proposed development would generate minimal revenue for Bedford County. With no stores or restaurants nearby, he said, people staying at the hypothetical RV park would likely go to Roanoke or Franklin County for those needs, as those localities would be closer.

Public safety was another issue Hogan raised. Because the area is further away from first responders, he said it already takes a while for emergency medical service or law enforcement to arrive for a call. He worried a larger population would lead to an increased emergency services call demand.

The project, in general, did not seem to make sense for the area, Hogan said.

Two other members of the public also spoke against the proposed development.

Pearson acknowledged the concerns presented.

“I understand all the concerns that have been expressed this evening, expressed prior. I understand there are some real safety issues on that road,” he said.

Multiple variables were at play in the board's decision, including citizen concerns and the fact Pearson did not yet actually own the property, that he still would have to go through six or seven other “bureaucratic” entities such as the health department before beginning development, and would have to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to identify where the RV park’s primary entrance might go, and how the road design would accommodate that.

John Sharp, board chair and District 4 supervisor, said it sounded like there were a lot of potential roadblocks along the way.

“I would be a little concerned to go down this road as an investor, just because there could be so many ‘gotchas’ later,” Sharp said.

Furthermore, if the board changed the property’s zoning, that would be done for good whether the proposed RV park worked out or not.

District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson moved to deny the rezoning, and subsequently the special use permit.

One factor in Johnson's decision, but a major one, was the presence of vernal pools, which he said in the past has caused the state Department of Environmental Quality to shut down developments in Bedford County. He anticipated the DEQ would not approve the proposed RV park in the planned location.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, vernal pools are wetland areas — usually formed seasonally or intermittently because of wetter climate and weather conditions — which create ecosystems certain types of plants and creatures thrive in. Therefore, these areas are typically protected by entities like the EPA and DEQ.

Sharp, Johnson, District 6 supervisor Bob Davis, and District 3 supervisor Charla Bansley voted to deny the proposal. District 2 supervisor Edgar Tuck and District 7 supervisor Tammy Parker voted against the denial.

District 5 supervisor Tommy Scott was absent from Monday’s meeting.