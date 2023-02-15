Bedford Town Council has unanimously voted to table a decision on whether to move forward with a proposed new police department facility, requesting a financial advisory firm review town’s financial situation and assess the feasibility of the endeavor.

Based on the current market, the proposed new police department facility would cost about $10.35 million, according to representatives from the multi-discipline architecture/engineering firm, Wiley/Wilson, during a presentation to council Tuesday.

The new police department project has been in the works for a few years now. A needs assessment was conducted last year to identify present and future requirements.

Town staff and police have said the current police department building, which has been used since 1968, is not adequate to accommodate the department’s present or future needs.

The biggest needs the police department has is more space, including for evidence storage; showers and locker rooms for officers to clean up in; and conference and training rooms.

“We are at basically the bare minimum on our building right now,” then-Police Chief Todd Foreman, who helped launch the pursuit for a new facility, said in a 2020 interview with The News & Advance.

Ronnie Lewis, the current town police chief, is continuing that pursuit after stepping into the role last May.

Town councilors and staff face steep costs to accomplish the project, despite trying to keep the price tag as low as possible while still meeting the identified needs. Some town residents expressed concern the spending was too high. Building a new police department for more than $10 million, some said, would bring the burden around to taxpayers and they questioned how responsible the town was being with tax dollars.

“It doesn’t need to be the Taj Mahal,” said Bedford resident Tommy Claytor. He said he was all for advancement but would prefer to see council save up at least half the money before committing funds for the new police department and get cleared of other debts first.

Councilor Bruce Hartwick asked whether the existing police department building could somehow be modified to accommodate the present needs, such as adding showers, but Wiley/Wilson representatives said the current building is “very much undersized for the department.”

The cost to build a new police department is influenced by a variety of factors, Wiley/Wilson representatives said. Because it is a public safety building, or an “essential facility,” there are requirements attached to it that other commercial facilities do not need and which add to the cost. The building has to function as a backup emergency communications center and have generator power so it could keep operating in the middle of an event such as a natural disaster, the reps said. And, there are the overall economic factors impacting the construction market, including inflation, and supply-chain and labor issues.

Price estimates largely are based on square footage, which Wiley/Wilson reps said could range between $350 to $500 per square foot under current economic conditions. The proposed new two-story police department needs to be about 20,000 square feet, Wiley/Wilson reps said. This would accommodate present needs and future growth.

In an August meeting, council appropriated up to $348,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to cover design expenses. The town contracted Wiley/Wilson to design a new police department facility, requiring the company to return at the halfway point to update council on cost estimates and progress and allow council to decide whether to continue pursuing the project.

Council unanimously moved to table a decision on moving forward with the project pending a review by professional financial advising firm Davenport & Company.

All councilors said a new police department facility is needed.

“We need a police station. We need one that’s going to fit the growth that’s to come, and we need one that the officers are going to be able to perform their daily duties,” said councilor Robert Carson.

Mayor Tim Black concurred and said the town expects to “substantially” lower much of its debt over the next couple years. That, he hoped, might ease the financial burden of building the new police department facility.

“We definitely need it. There’s no doubt about it. We 100% need a new police department facility, but we’ve got to be able to afford it, too,” Black said.