BEDFORD — A day after the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved a 3-cent real estate tax increase, Bedford Town Council on Tuesday also authorized a tax rate of three cents higher than the rate to equalize revenue following a land reassessment.

The town’s current rate is 31 cents per $100 of assessed value. The total assessed value of real property, excluding additional assessments due to new construction or improvements to properties, led to a 25% increase in land values, according to town officials. The rate to offset the increased assessment and levy the same amount of tax revenue is 25 cents.

Council advertised a 29-cent rate but after a discussion at a work session Tuesday opted to go to a 28-cent rate. Council member Darren Shoen said council member heavily discussed equalizing the rate or holding steady with the advertised amount.

“It was a compromise because we have to get a budget passed,” Shoen said.

“It is a very tight budget,” Council member Bruce Johannessen said. “There’s no fat in it.”

Town resident Dave Thomas was the only speaker during a public hearing on the tax increase Tuesday, explaining along with the county board’s action, his real estate taxes are set to increase about $400 per year.

“That seems like a tremendous amount,” Thomas said.

Thomas urged council to consider any reduction it could.

The board of supervisors approved a 41-cent rate Monday, effective July 1, for county residents. While it's a 9-cent drop from the current rate of 50 cents, the “equalized” rate to bring in the same revenue was 38 cents, which means the county will get $3.6 million in added tax revenue that will go toward one-time capital improvement projects.

Based on the advertised tax rate of 29 cents, the town’s budget for fiscal year 2024 that starts July 1 was slated to increase by 0.14%, which will go down slightly with the 28-cent rate.

“We try to do what we can to help our citizens,” Council member Stacey Hailey said.

Mayor Tim Black said the 1-cent reduction from the advertised tax rate won’t negatively affect town services. Town employees also will be taken care of, he said.

“Yes, it would be nice to get that lower,” Black said of the tax rate. “We all have to pay taxes up here like the rest of you but at the same we have to make sure we are meeting you all’s expectations for the services we provide and I think we’ve done that.”

Black said council realizes a major source of revenue are real estate taxes and discussions will be held on ways to diversify revenue sources and bring in money elsewhere.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Black said. “We hear the citizens that real estate taxes are front and center on their mind and you just can’t get there overnight. You’ve got to have a plan to work and I think we’re starting to do that so I was glad we were at least able to get one more cent off the tax rate.”

Council also approved Tuesday a personal property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value on vehicles and enacted a relief measure through another vote. Black explained the town receives just more than $280,600 from the state to allocate toward personal property tax relief.

“Anyone who has a vehicle under $20,000, they are not taxed,” Black said. “Plus, our tax rate is extremely low compared to our partners across the street at the county at $1.06.”

He said with values of used vehicles soaring in the past few years because of inflation, town officials are starting to see data trending toward a reduction in those figures.