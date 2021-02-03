Bedford Town Council denies proposal for more than 230 patio homes

After postponing a vote during last week’s meeting, Bedford Town Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to deny a conditional use permit request for a proposed patio home development in Bedford’s Governor’s Hill neighborhood.
Vice Mayor Steve Rush and Councilman Bruce Hartwick voted in favor of approval; councilmen Stacey Hailey, Bruce Johanessen, Darren Shoen, C. G. Stanley and Mayor Tim Black voted for denial.
Council’s decision came after the town planning commission recommended denial of the permit in a 4-1 vote on Dec. 3, with one commissioner absent.
The proposal called for 232 patio home units on 44.25 acres — a 19-acre parcel and a 25.25-acre parcel of undeveloped, forested land located at the end of Crest Ridge Drive and its intersection with Emerald Crest Drive in Bedford.
Although council members agreed they wanted to see the town grow and acknowledged development is required to accommodate that, their primary concern was the issue of traffic and a single entrance and exit point for the Governor’s Hill neighborhood.
James White of White Engineering & Design, representing the applicants, said developers had looked into options for constructing another road to access the property but studies concluded no feasible way to do that existed.
Hundreds of Governor’s Hill neighborhood residents fought against the proposed patio home unit development, attending public hearings that began last November to speak against it and signing a petition by the Governor’s Hill homeowners association in opposition to the proposed project.
Residents cited concerns about traffic congestion, poor stormwater drainage and potentially losing the rural environment they enjoy on the currently undeveloped acreage. Several said they would be more open to accepting the development if a new access road could be constructed to offer an alternative route into the neighborhood to mitigate traffic issues, especially for large, heavy construction vehicles.
With a conditional use permit denied, leaving patio home units and some proposed amenities out of the question, White said developers will construct single-family homes by right on the property instead.
Black said the town may look into finding a way to help ease congestion along Crest Ridge Drive, the one way access point to the neighborhood. Regardless of the development, Black said the issue seemed necessary to address.