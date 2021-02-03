Bedford Town Council denies proposal for more than 230 patio homes

After postponing a vote during last week’s meeting, Bedford Town Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to deny a conditional use permit request for a proposed patio home development in Bedford’s Governor’s Hill neighborhood.

Vice Mayor Steve Rush and Councilman Bruce Hartwick voted in favor of approval; councilmen Stacey Hailey, Bruce Johanessen, Darren Shoen, C. G. Stanley and Mayor Tim Black voted for denial.

Council’s decision came after the town planning commission recommended denial of the permit in a 4-1 vote on Dec. 3, with one commissioner absent.

The proposal called for 232 patio home units on 44.25 acres — a 19-acre parcel and a 25.25-acre parcel of undeveloped, forested land located at the end of Crest Ridge Drive and its intersection with Emerald Crest Drive in Bedford.

Although council members agreed they wanted to see the town grow and acknowledged development is required to accommodate that, their primary concern was the issue of traffic and a single entrance and exit point for the Governor’s Hill neighborhood.

James White of White Engineering & Design, representing the applicants, said developers had looked into options for constructing another road to access the property but studies concluded no feasible way to do that existed.