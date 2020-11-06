Bedford town planning commission postpones decision on townhouse development

Several residents said they understood the town’s need to grow its tax base and increase revenue and said they might be open to the project if more access routes could be created to solve the traffic problem, but until then they could not support the idea.

“We all understand the need for development, but we’re talking about the safety of the people that are living there,” Johnson said.

Planning commissioner James Towner said he had driven down Crest Ridge Drive and confirmed residents’ reports of existing traffic complications. He said he would like to see the project engineer return with a revised plan, perhaps including alternative access routes and lower density.

Lonne Bailey, chair of the planning commission, said she also had visited the neighborhood and agreed more thought and consideration were needed before making a recommendation on such a proposal in a proven problematic location.

“I think the developer needs to really exhaust all efforts to tie into Burks Hill Road, or whatever access you can get to a public street that would be able to accommodate this type of traffic,” Bailey said.

The commission voted 5-1 to postpone the decision until its Dec. 3 meeting.

