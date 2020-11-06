Bedford town planning commission postpones decision on townhouse development

BEDFORD — The Town of Bedford Planning Commission on Thursday postponed making a decision on a permit that would allow a developer to build more than 200 townhomes on just over 44 acres in the Governor’s Hill neighborhood.
White Engineering & Design, based in Lynchburg, requested a conditional use permit for a multi-family development on behalf of property owners J. Michael Griffin and D. Scott Griffin, of Daleville-based Griffin Brothers LLC.
The 44.25-acre area consists of a 19-acre land parcel and a 25.25-acre parcel of undeveloped, forested land located at the end of Crest Ridge Drive and its intersection with Emerald Crest Drive in Bedford. The area is zoned Planned Residential Development (PRD). Burks Hill Road and Industrial Avenue run near the property but do not provide access to either parcel.
The conceptual plan includes construction of 232 townhome units, a clubhouse and pool. It also calls for removal of existing mature trees on site and planting smaller “street trees” after development. Townhouse units would have one-car personal driveways, said James White, of White Engineering & Design, with the possibility of one-car garages.
Approximately 20 residents living in and near the Governor’s Hill neighborhood attended a public hearing Thursday, and some spoke against the project. Their primary concern was traffic, which they said already poses problems in their neighborhood.
Crest Ridge Drive is the only access road to the proposed site, according to the development concept. The applicant estimated an additional 1,578 vehicles per day through roads accessing the proposed development.
Some residents said Crest Ridge Drive is heavily congested and, because of cars parked along the street, effectively a one-lane road so narrow the school bus doesn’t even drive down it. Increased traffic from the townhomes would exacerbate safety risks that children, pets and pedestrians already face.
“You can’t walk down Crest Ridge [Drive] without seeing children playing,” said Mark Johnson, who lives in the Governor’s Hill subdivision.
Further, some said, if new residents invited friends and family to visit, regular traffic would grow to include traffic from visitors.
“I can’t even imagine what it would be like trying to walk on that road with an extra thousand vehicles a day,” said area resident Suzanne Schiefer.
White said an emergency access road would have to be constructed to meet fire marshal regulations, but the access road would be for such emergencies only, not an alternative means for residents to access the property.
Some residents also expressed worry that the tranquil, rural environment they love would be ruined by a potentially significant increase in both traffic and building development.
Several residents said they understood the town’s need to grow its tax base and increase revenue and said they might be open to the project if more access routes could be created to solve the traffic problem, but until then they could not support the idea.
“We all understand the need for development, but we’re talking about the safety of the people that are living there,” Johnson said.
Planning commissioner James Towner said he had driven down Crest Ridge Drive and confirmed residents’ reports of existing traffic complications. He said he would like to see the project engineer return with a revised plan, perhaps including alternative access routes and lower density.
Lonne Bailey, chair of the planning commission, said she also had visited the neighborhood and agreed more thought and consideration were needed before making a recommendation on such a proposal in a proven problematic location.
“I think the developer needs to really exhaust all efforts to tie into Burks Hill Road, or whatever access you can get to a public street that would be able to accommodate this type of traffic,” Bailey said.
The commission voted 5-1 to postpone the decision until its Dec. 3 meeting.
