Bedford town, water authority move forward with two ARPA-funded projects

The Bedford Regional Water Authority will begin moving forward with two public water and sewer line repair, replacements, and construction projects in conjunction with the Town of Bedford following an agreement between the town and BRWA to pay for these projects using American Rescue Plan Act money.

Last August through November, when localities were waiting to receive their respective allotments of ARPA money, the Town of Bedford council members and staff met with BRWA staff to discuss possible joint projects for water and sewer infrastructure improvements eligible to be funded with the federal relief money. Combining ARPA money, officials believed, would help maximize the benefits of it.

Following discussions, the parties settled on a plan for the town to help fund construction of a waterline along a portion of Belltown Road, and to finish sewer line repair and replacement within the Town and Country subdivision, where about 175 homes are served by the BRWA. These two projects were granted formal approval to proceed by town council in its June 14 meeting.

The Town and Country sewer line repair and replacement has an estimated total cost of $2.5 million. Belltown Road waterline construction is estimated to cost a little more than $355,000.

The projects are anticipated to be completed, or substantially so, by December, according to town documents.

The town’s allotment of funding, geared to help boost local economies through the COVID-19 pandemic and largely based on a locality’s population, amounted to $6.8 million and was disbursed in two deposits of $3.4 million.

The Belltown Road waterline project was identified about 15 years ago, before the town’s reversion from a city and prior to the formation of the authority in 2013, said Bart Warner, town manager, in a previous interview with The News & Advance.

The Belltown Road waterline issue stems from the town’s former landfill site off Draper Road and Belltown Road, Warner said. Although the town closed down the landfill in accordance with all applicable regulations and standards, some leachate started tracking toward neighboring homes, all of which receive water from wells.

Due to this issue, the town has been required to provide extensive monitoring and testing reports to the Department of Environmental Quality on a regular basis, at an annual cost of about $50,000 as of 2021.

In 2017, Warner said the town began discussions with the authority about adding a capital improvement project to install a waterline to service the affected residents.

Because the Belltown Road project had been formally noted as an infrastructure need and is therefore “existing,” Warner and Key said the project should be eligible within ARPA spending parameters, which include requirements that eligible projects must already exist within a locality, and eligible projects must be completed by the plan’s spending deadline a few years from now.

The Town and Country sewer line repair and replacements are intended to upgrade and fortify the lines serving homes in the area, improving health and safety.

