The Bedford Regional Water Authority and Schneider Electric revealed a joint energy savings project Thursday at the authority’s Central Wastewater Treatment Plant in the town of Bedford.

“This project is one that has been years in the making and the BRWA started seeing cost savings before the project was even completed,” Brian Key, the authority’s executive director, said in a news release. “This project has all that and more."

Construction began in January 2021 and will be finished at the end of this month. The project aims to upgrade the systems at the plant on Orange Street, which will now save the BRWA at least $217,258 per year in energy and operational costs through six different energy conservation measures.

The $5.3 million project includes $4.26 million dollars in bond funds received by the Virginia Resources Authority. The energy and operational savings guaranteed by Schneider Electric allow the payback on the project to be 24 years.

- Justin Faulconer