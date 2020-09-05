Betts, Cline lay out visions for 6th congressional district in campaign stops in Amherst

AMHERST — U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, and Nicholas Betts, the Democratic challenger looking to unseat the freshman congressman in the Nov. 3 election, each laid out their platforms during recent campaign stops in Amherst County.

The district stretches from Roanoke to Front Royal and includes Lynchburg, Amherst County and portions of Bedford County.

Cline, who is seeking a second term, helped celebrate the opening of the Amherst County Republican Party's new headquarters in Madison Heights on Aug. 29. Before a room of about 50 supporters, Cline said the Democrats’ push for higher taxes and more government is not resonating with the majority of Americans,

The Republican National Convention, which was held Aug. 24-27, was “head and shoulders” above the Democrats' convention in showcasing the best of America in tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“Democrats trust government to make decisions for you,” he said. “Republicans stand for you having the power, not government. When Democrats try and confuse the voters, we’re going to cut through the mess and clarify to them what this election is all about.”

Cline said he is excited to share the ticket with President Donald Trump.