Bolstered by $156K grant, broadband expansion efforts bearing fruit in Campbell County

Only about 30 households have internet access up and running, but Kane said he expects that number to begin to grow exponentially in the coming weeks.

“This project is in front of so many people, and it’s got so many things to prove," Kane said. He wants to begin reaching even more county residents but fears other attempted area projects have left a "bad taste" in people's mouths.

Even if residents have been burned before, Kane said, "this has real money behind it, and real equipment behind it ... this gives them a chance to see what a real service can be."

The county is subsidizing the first 1,000 customers to qualify — those within five miles of one of the tower sites will receive free install and equipment. The service itself is $25 a month, with download and upload speeds of roughly 25 Mbps and 3 Mbps, respectively.

This is the county's first major broadband effort in partnership with a private provider, and County Administrator Frank Rogers said the county is looking to create positive momentum and is pleased with the way the B2X partnership is moving forward.