Bolstered by $156K grant, broadband expansion efforts bearing fruit in Campbell County

Wireless internet access should hit some Campbell County homes in the next several weeks as 11 new wireless sites begin to come online, part of a rapid effort to buoy broadband access and accommodate distance learning and remote work.
Campbell supervisors began their partnership with Salem-based internet provider B2X online in August, and the $1.4 million project has the potential to reach more than 2,000 homes in underserved and unserved areas of the county such as Evington, Red House, Brookneal and Gladys.
Warren Kane, CEO of B2X, said four of the 11 sites currently have wireless transmitters installed, and are powered, transmitting and providing service to customers. The company has been grinding for about three and a half months, initially facing the strict time constraints of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act deadline in December.
Even now that the deadline for the funds has been extended to December 2021, Kane said the company hasn't slowed down and expects to see all the sites up and running in the next several weeks.
Currently, B2X has qualified 454 county addresses, meaning the households or businesses have reached out and confirmed they meet the requirements to receive the wireless service. Kane said B2X has sent out 247 service agreements and received 171 back, as of this week. Of those 171, 114 have equipment installed in the homes.
Only about 30 households have internet access up and running, but Kane said he expects that number to begin to grow exponentially in the coming weeks.
“This project is in front of so many people, and it’s got so many things to prove," Kane said. He wants to begin reaching even more county residents but fears other attempted area projects have left a "bad taste" in people's mouths.
Even if residents have been burned before, Kane said, "this has real money behind it, and real equipment behind it ... this gives them a chance to see what a real service can be."
The county is subsidizing the first 1,000 customers to qualify — those within five miles of one of the tower sites will receive free install and equipment. The service itself is $25 a month, with download and upload speeds of roughly 25 Mbps and 3 Mbps, respectively.
This is the county's first major broadband effort in partnership with a private provider, and County Administrator Frank Rogers said the county is looking to create positive momentum and is pleased with the way the B2X partnership is moving forward.
Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts, chairman of the Campbell County Broadband Authority, which is composed of the county's seven supervisors, said he looked forward to seeing even more towers getting up and running.
"You’ve done a lot in the last six months, I appreciate all the work and determination," he told Kane at the Tuesday evening authority meeting.
While the project is reaching homes in the county that have long suffered from a lack of internet providers, Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline expressed concerns that many residents in the Concord area will still be unserved in this phase of the project.
According to Kane, a vote by the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission on Friday could change that.
At the meeting of the commission's Southern Virginia Committee on Friday afternoon, it voted to approve a $156,313 grant to support the deployment of wireless broadband service in Campbell County.
Rogers said these funds are proposed to target the Concord region of the county, primarily focusing on Mt. Athos and Oxford Furnace roads.
With a $156,000 match from the county, the project could make broadband available to an estimated additional 1,485 households and 144 commercial units.
This grant money was first approved in June 2019 for an effort with another internet service provider to bring service to Brookneal, but the money sat idle following challenges with the provider. After the county's new partnership with B2X provided service to that area, Kane said B2X and Campbell County Economic Development department revaluated and rebid for the funds, which clinched approval on Friday.
Along with the ongoing B2X projects, the county is juggling several other broadband efforts, including a project from Shentel seeking to extend service to Arrington Road, Lawyers Road, London Terrace and Mansion Bridge, and an engineering and design plan with RiverStreet Networks to examine bringing fiber to area homes.
Rogers said he hopes to know more about both of those projects in the next 30 to 60 days.