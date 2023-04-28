BEDFORD — After closure of a crossover at the intersection of Camp Jaycee Road and U.S. 460 in western Bedford County as part of a Smart Scale funding project recently was nixed, the county's board of supervisors approved a resolution Monday supporting planned road improvements moving forward.

The board on March 13 voted to rescind its support of the Camp Jaycee project, which initially was submitted in 2018, and since that meeting the Virginia Department of Transportation has planned an alternative approach with improvements going forward without the crossover elimination at this time.

“Instead, VDOT will continue to monitor traffic conditions as well as crash experience at the crossover,” a written staff report to the board states. “The crossover could be closed at a future date if conditions warrant. However, the only crash data that will be considered as a part of the potential closure determination would be those crashes that would have been mitigated by the closure of the crossover.”

VDOT is reconfiguring a nearby crossover to accommodate U-turns and adding turn lanes in that area to make traffic move more safely, according to Shelley Basinger, Bedford County's public information officer.

Eric Smedley, county engineer, told supervisors Monday the county is not responsible for repayment of VDOT costs incurred to date on the project, which is about $200,000.

“They would rather build out the remainder of this project and continue to monitor the situation,” Smedley said.

The board’s 6-1 vote in March on a resolution asking the Commonwealth Transportation Board to cancel the project came after affected residents spoke out in opposition to the proposed work. District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis has been an outspoken critic of closing the crossover just west of the Montvale area.

“They were trying to close it based on accidents that had nothing to do with the crossover,” Davis said Monday.

More than 30 residents attended the March 13 meeting, speaking out against closing the crossover as part of the estimated $3.7 million road safety improvements plan. Residents told county officials they fear closing the crossover would do more harm than good and lead to more wrecks, among other concerns. Residents also said reckless driving or weather issues caused traffic hazards more than the crossover.

Smart Scale grant money comes through a program supported in part by VDOT. Projects are selected based on a scoring system and examination of the history of traffic safety and crashes in a given area. The program’s website describes it as a “process that helps Virginia meet its most critical transportation needs using limited tax dollars. It evaluates potential transportation projects based on key factors such as how they improve safety, reduce congestion, increase accessibility, contribute to economic development, promote efficient land use, and affect the environment.”

Bedford County Board of Supervisors Chair Edgar Tuck at Monday’s meeting publicly thanked Davis for his “diligence” on the project that led to the modified improvement plan.

In other news:

Supervisors approved an ordinance establishing a satellite office for absentee voting in person for the Nov. 7 general election. That location will be the county’s department of parks and recreation’s gym located at 1059 Turning Point Road in Bedford.

“I don’t think any of us like it,” District 4 Supervisor John Sharp said. “I resent the fact that we are required to have early voting but we have to have something, but I just want to have one location to cover, not multiple locations.”