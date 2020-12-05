Campbell approves bonuses for all county employees, payments to volunteer fire and rescue agencies

Campbell supervisors approved a one-time bonus for all Campbell County employees and allocated $35,000 to be sent to every volunteer fire and rescue agency in the county to counteract revenue loss and stress suffered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Tuesday-night votes were unanimous, and the board was eager to approve additional support for county employees and volunteers. County Administrator Frank Rogers reiterated that this year has been unprecedented, and like so many surrounding localities, loss of revenue due to COVID-19 eliminated pay raises initially built into the budget.
Staff bonuses will be implemented in a three-tiered approach, with the first tier receiving $3,000 bonuses and including all public safety personnel and social services employees. The second tier — positions that have had immediate contact with the public, such as library staff and maintenance and custodial teams — will receive a bonus of $1,500. The third tier, those who performed administrative functions and largely worked from home, will receive bonuses of $750.
Part-time employees and poll workers will be awarded a bonus of $200 each.
About 335 full-time employees and part-time staff will be awarded bonuses, and Rogers said it will cost the county approximately $800,000. About $460,000 — the funds being distributed to public safety employees — qualifies as hazard pay, and can be covered by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds, leaving about $340,000 to come out of local funds.
Rogers said both the bonuses and the support to volunteer agencies will be funded by the more than $2 million in payroll savings covered by CARES Act funds for public safety in fiscal year 2020.
Initially, social services employees were not included in tier one, but Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie made the case for the about 65 employees to be awarded the highest bonuses due to their continued hands-on work in the community, oftentimes first on the scene, working directly with public safety personnel.
Several social services employees sent letters to the same effect, such as Sharmaine Edmunds, who said she is one of many frontline workers who respond to crisis situations for the department. During the pandemic, she said her job has not changed, and the department is serving the county population just the same.
"We, too, put our lives on the line for others," Edmunds wrote.
Supervisors agreed social services should be moved to tier one, which increased local spending by about $100,000.
The one-time payment to each of the county's 11 volunteer and fire agencies will total about $385,000 and effectively doubles each agency's local funding for the fiscal year.
Agency leadership is left to its own discretion about how the funds will be spent — from providing active volunteers bonuses to covering larger expenses required by the agency.
Many departments sent letters to the board detailing the necessity for additional funds and citing upcoming projects, like generators, vehicles and other equipment. County fire department chiefs banded together to make a case for the extra funds, and said the combined potential loss of operating income for just four departments who were forced to cancel fundraisers and events was about $100,000.
Supervisors agreed this was a good approach and liked that few restrictions were put on the money, with each agency left to dictate its own needs.
“I think it is a really good opportunity to show our appreciation and support of the volunteer fire department," Hardie said, "and allow them the flexibility to use it as they see fit within their department.”
