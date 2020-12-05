Campbell approves bonuses for all county employees, payments to volunteer fire and rescue agencies

Rogers said both the bonuses and the support to volunteer agencies will be funded by the more than $2 million in payroll savings covered by CARES Act funds for public safety in fiscal year 2020.

Initially, social services employees were not included in tier one, but Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie made the case for the about 65 employees to be awarded the highest bonuses due to their continued hands-on work in the community, oftentimes first on the scene, working directly with public safety personnel.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several social services employees sent letters to the same effect, such as Sharmaine Edmunds, who said she is one of many frontline workers who respond to crisis situations for the department. During the pandemic, she said her job has not changed, and the department is serving the county population just the same.

"We, too, put our lives on the line for others," Edmunds wrote.

Supervisors agreed social services should be moved to tier one, which increased local spending by about $100,000.

The one-time payment to each of the county's 11 volunteer and fire agencies will total about $385,000 and effectively doubles each agency's local funding for the fiscal year.