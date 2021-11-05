Campbell Board of Supervisors approve townhomes, single-family dwellings beside Yellow Branch Elementary

A large townhome and single-family residential project next to Yellow Branch Elementary School received a green light Thursday from the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.
In a 5-0 decision, the supervisors approved a plan for 463 townhomes, 46 single-family lots and a seven-acre strip of land for commercial development on Colonial Highway by the school.
Supervisor Jon Hardie was not in attendance to vote, and Supervisor Charlie Watts recused himself from the discussion and vote because of his involvement in the property.
Jamey White, a representative for Luke 10:27 LLC, went before the board Tuesday seeking to rezone the land from Agricultural to Business-General Commercial and Residential-Multi Family and to rezone another portion from Business-General Commercial to Residential-Multi Family in order to allow a mixed-use development.
The plan is for the single-family lots and the strip of land designated for commercial use to face Virginia 24. The townhomes will sit behind those plots with a clubhouse and a pool.
The developers hope to create a commercial strip to attract a fast food restaurant, business offices, or potentially a small strip mall. The land is just more than two miles south of the Bojangles and McDonald's that face U.S. 29.
Spring Hill district supervisor Kenny Brown likes the location of the project because it allows the county to continue to develop in the areas right off U.S. 29.
"I sit here and look at how Campbell County is growing, residential, commercial and business. I see the [Virginia] 24 intersection as a good aspect for this because it is so close to [U.S.] 29," Brown said.
"And that's where we want to keep things here, outside of the agricultural areas and closer to 29."