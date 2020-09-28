Campbell commissioners recommend approval of 60-lot patio home development on Timberlake Road

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new housing development could be coming to Timberlake Road in Campbell County after the planning commission on Monday night recommended approval of a 60-lot patio home development.

The approval followed a revised proposal from the applicant, as the lot sits low and drainage has long been a concern of neighboring property owners.

The request came from Jamey White, president of White Engineering and Design. He is seeking to rezone about 11 acres at 21866 Timberlake Road from General Commercial to Residential Multi-family in order to construct the development.

The rezoning request first came before the commission in August, when several residents spoke against it, citing recurring stormwater drainage issues in the surrounding neighborhoods that have turned yards into swamps and left basements flooded.

Commissioners delayed a decision until the developer could address the concerns.

Douglas Deacon, who lives on a neighboring property, opposed the development at the August meeting. Already, he said, seven inches of rain can turn neighboring houses into islands, and by his estimation, thousands of gallons of water drain in their direction.