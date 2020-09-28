Campbell commissioners recommend approval of 60-lot patio home development on Timberlake Road

A new housing development could be coming to Timberlake Road in Campbell County after the planning commission on Monday night recommended approval of a 60-lot patio home development.
The approval followed a revised proposal from the applicant, as the lot sits low and drainage has long been a concern of neighboring property owners.
The request came from Jamey White, president of White Engineering and Design. He is seeking to rezone about 11 acres at 21866 Timberlake Road from General Commercial to Residential Multi-family in order to construct the development.
The rezoning request first came before the commission in August, when several residents spoke against it, citing recurring stormwater drainage issues in the surrounding neighborhoods that have turned yards into swamps and left basements flooded.
Commissioners delayed a decision until the developer could address the concerns.
Douglas Deacon, who lives on a neighboring property, opposed the development at the August meeting. Already, he said, seven inches of rain can turn neighboring houses into islands, and by his estimation, thousands of gallons of water drain in their direction.
With more shingles, more asphalt, and no protections for additional stormwater drainage, he asked, “Who is going to pay our insurance?”
Commissioners who visited the lot affirmed the concerns and said even after the most recent rain, there was standing water and evident stormwater issues, commissioners said at Monday night's meeting.
At Monday night's meeting, White returned to the planning commission with a revised plan, hoping to remedy the drainage issues and ensure erosion and sediment control during construction.
“People don’t like change, I don’t like change either, but it’s part of the natural process of community growth,” White said.
He hoped the new improvements could create a "drastic change," diverting water around the neighboring properties and providing additional protection and improvements for the parcels downhill.
Among the proposed improvements, White said the developers plan to increase the size of the detention pond by 25% to reduce the discharge from the site and providing additional erosion and sedimentation protection for downstream properties, like doubling the silt protection during construction.
Rustburg District Representative Michael Condrey said he was impressed by the extra work the petitioner put into answering the commissioners' questions and felt that the offer went "over and above the regulations."
Other commissioners, despite liking the revised proposal, wanted an assurance that improvements would actually be made.
Sunburst District Representative John Thilking said he was concerned about the effect a new development could have on the neighboring landowners.
"I'm not convinced we have the tools in our belt right now," he said. "I have a lot of concerns about this."
Ultimately, commissioners voted 4-3 to recommend approval of the development.
“I know enough about it to know you bent over backwards to try to address these concerns,” said Brookneal District Representative Dean Monroe. "You can build something today, but if you let it go over the next 10 years, there is going to be a problem in 10 years."
The developers do not intend to create a new entrance on Timberlake Road but instead will tie the development into the existing Village Drive.
Final approval for the rezoning rests with the Campbell County supervisors, who will hear the request on Oct. 6
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.