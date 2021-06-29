Campbell commissioners recommend English Tavern Road development, oppose solar proposal

Spring Hill Commissioner William Kirk said the area is experiencing a growth similar to Waterlick Road in the Timberlake area, which saw a number of developments over the last several years. He said he believes Monday night's proposal was a great place for a development that would not further burden the northern end of the county but said traffic remains a major concern as the corridor continues to grow.

White said by the time the request reaches the board of supervisors for final approval on July 20, they will have a completed traffic analysis to determine the potential need for turn lanes at the two entrances proposed for the development on English Tavern Road.

Currently, the project is under review by the Virginia Department of Transportation, and a traffic impact study has not been completed.

If the project is approved, a key component, said White, is extending existing public water and sewer to the property, which he said would build out infrastructure for future growth in the region. He also said the developer has reached a private agreement with a neighboring property owner who owns a wedding venue on English Tavern Road, and will extend water and sewer to her property, as well.