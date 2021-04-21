Campbell County approves $81.9M fiscal year 2022 budget

Campbell County supervisors unanimously approved an $81.9 million budget for fiscal year 2022, containing a 2-cent reduction in the personal property tax rate as well as a 5% across-the-board raise for all county employees.
Also notable is a $10,000 increase in the base funding provided to the county's 11 volunteer and fire agencies, growing from $30,000 to $40,000 annually for each agency.
The budget passed with little discussion on Tuesday evening, and County Administrator Frank Rogers said nothing in the document had changed since the public hearing earlier this month.
He said he was pleased to see the board adopt a budget that hit "a pretty remarkable trifecta," with a tax reduction, greater compensation for staff and an increase to public safety funding all included.
Outside of that, he said, the budget maintains existing services.
Though Rustburg District Supervisor and board chair Jon Hardie was not present at Tuesday's meeting, he sent a comment to be read aloud in the boardroom, expressing his appreciation for the work of staff.
"As always, there have been tough budget decisions to make," Hardie said in his comment, "but I appreciate that in a very difficult year, unlike any other, that we have worked together to provide a budget that supports our citizens, our volunteer agencies, our school system and their employees, and our county departments and their employees.”
While an incremental change, the tax reduction impacted revenues by about $55,000, reducing the personal property tax rate from $4.38 per $100 of assessed value to $4.36. This is the third year in a row of personal property tax reductions.
The 5% raises for county employees were implemented after the state approved 5% raises for all state-funded positions, and Rogers said he was pleased to be able to maintain "internal equity" for employee salary in the county by matching that increase locally.
The raises cost upwards of $950,000 in local funds and will be effective July 1.
For the second year in a row, Campbell County Public Schools received level funding of about $28.3 million.
Supervisors will meet next on May 4 for their regular meeting.